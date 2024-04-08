fbpx
Commentary

No Eid for You in Gaza.

By: Maimoona Harrington

Destruction at the site of the Israeli Army’s withdrawal from the Al Amal neighborhood and Nasser Hospital in the city of Khan Yunis, Gaza. March 5, 2024. / Photo by Hashem Zimmo at thenews2.com (DepositPhotos)

No Eid for You in Gaza.

Commentary by Maimoona Harrington | FāVS News

Every year the end of Ramadan is celebrated with the “Festival of Breaking the Fast,” called Eid-ul-Fitr. As Ramadan ends, Muslims return to their regular routines with renewed faith and refreshed souls.

Eid is an Arabic word, and it means feast, festival and holiday. Linguistically, it means something that comes again and again and returns.

“Eid is named ‘Eid’ because it returns every year with renewed happiness.”

Ibn-ul-Arabi

But what if your Ramadan is full of bombs, with no food and shelter? What do you celebrate then? Do you celebrate your never-ending hunger or thirst, the loss of your loved ones or the loss of your shelter?

The people of Gaza have no food, water, electricity, medical supplies or any of the necessities of life. Amidst bombing and shelling, people are dying of diseases and starvation.

Gazans have been living in restrictions and Israeli-imposed blockades for the last 16 years. They are tolerating all the hardships for the love of their land. Land that is known as the land of milk and honey, the land of the prophets and the land of olives! Unfortunately since 1948, the same land has become the land of the blood, sweat and tears of the Palestinians.

Every year Ramadan and Eid returns, so does the suffering of the people of Palestine return. The people of Gaza have been amidst famine throughout the holiest month of Ramadan. Meanwhile I and many fellow Muslims around the globe will be celebrating the end of Ramadan with gifts, families, friends and feasts.

The Palestinians are told once again, “No Eid you for in Gaza.”

Beware that thou forget
not the Lord thy God.

Deuteronomy 8:11

No matter what faith we believe in, we all value and practice some level of morality. Even if we do not believe in anything, we still know and understand the difference between right and wrong.

The Palestinian Muslims, the Palestinian Christians and the hostages have nothing to do with politics of the religions. They are simple humans, deprived of their freedom and peace. We live in the 21st century, but when it comes to morality, ethics and values we act like barbarians.

International laws give the right to self-defense to both Israel and

Palestinians. I have read and heard the argument many times, that this is all to end Hamas. But what about those helpless souls who only want to live on their land with freedom and peace?

“Whatever the debate may be about Palestinian statehood, the applicability of various treaties, and whether Israel is an occupying power over Gaza, Israel should take care to follow the powerful requirements of customary international law as it defends itself against Hamas and pursues the rescue of hostages.”

“It remains important, however, that Israel’s use of force to achieve this aim abides by the right of self-defense under the UN Charter and is in accordance with the law of armed conflict and international humanitarian law.”

David J. Scheffer, CFR

Violence can be used for self-defense, but violence never brings peace.

As a believer of Abrahamic faiths, we all have read and know that every time oppression and tyranny cross their limits, God’s wrath comes. Let’s revise the stories of the perished nations of the Prophets like, Noah, Hud, Saleh, Lot and Jethro (peace be upon them all) to learn the lessons from our shared history.

I believe in the power of prayer and advocacy for peace through my writing. Please join me to do the same in your own unique ways to bring peace, harmony and ease to all those suffering around the globe.

Salam, Shalom.

Maimoona Harrington
Maimoona Harrington
Maimoona Harrington was born and raised in Pakistan. She has a Bachelor’s degree in Middle Eastern Studies. As a practicing Muslim with extensive world travel and living in the West, she has devoted herself to spread awareness of Islam as a goodwill gesture. In an effort to do this, she started writing from her own personal experiences with religion, beliefs and life in a different culture. She also has special interest in all the religions and how and why they are all important to its followers. Her primary focus is on the co-existence and harmony between all human beings. Her message is to spread peace not division. She strongly believes that if you want to be closer to your creator then love His creation unconditionally and expect nothing in return for He loves us unconditionally and forgives us no matter how sinful we are!

