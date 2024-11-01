fbpx
NewsLocal News

FāVS News to spotlight local retreat centers in November series

By: FāVS News

FāVS News to spotlight local retreat centers in November series

News Brief by FāVS Staff

FāVS News continues its “Spiritual Landscapes” series this November with a focus on local retreat centers across the Inland Northwest. The three-part program will feature Harmony Woods, the Monastery of St. Gertrude and Immaculate Heart Retreat Center.

The series, which launched in August to explore the region’s diverse religious traditions, will include two virtual sessions on Nov. 13 and 14, followed by an in-person field trip to Immaculate Heart on Nov. 21. All sessions begin at 6 p.m.

Participants can register for a suggested donation of $30, which includes access to Zoom recordings of the virtual sessions. Registration is available through our online ticketing platform.

Event details will be emailed to participants once they register.

FāVS News
FāVS Newshttps://favs.news/
FāVS News informs and builds faith and non-faith community through digital journalism and online and offline engagement opportunities.

