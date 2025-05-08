By Claire Giangravé | Religion News Service

UPDATE 10:28 a.m

Cardinal Robert Prevost, an American fro Chicago, who leads the Vatican’s powerful office of bishops, was elected the first American pope in the 2,000-year history of the Catholic Church.

Prevost, 69, took the name Leo XIV.

VATICAN CITY (RNS) — White smoke appeared atop the Sistine Chapel on Thursday (May 8), sending a signal that the cardinals gathered below had found a new leader to succeed Pope Francis, who died April 21.

White Smoke, Fast

The cardinals elected the new pope on the third vote on the second day of the conclave, with white smoke appearing from the Sistine Chapel chimney at 6:09 p.m. Rome time, an unexpectedly quick decision.

A large crowd of bystanders — faithful, men and women religious, and journalists from all over the world — ran toward St. Peter’s Square to greet the new pope to the sound of bells. Tears, cheers and laughter emerged from the crowd as it waited in anticipation for the pope to appear on the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica and reveal his identity to the world.

Just before the white smoke appeared, Cardinal Gregorio Rosa Chávez, 82, of El Salvador, who was not eligible to vote at the conclave due to his age, told RNS that the crowd gathered at the square “is a very big and touching symbol that the entire world is looking at this moment.”

“I know many of the electors,” he said. “I know what they think and they feel very responsible and close to those who are suffering so I think the pope we will have will be in continuity with Pope Francis,” he said.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details as they are available.