Jewish Family Services to host annual benefit brunch May 18

News Brief by Tracy Simmons | FāVS News

Spokane Area Jewish Family Services will host the Julie Morris Memorial Benefit Brunch on May 18, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Hemmingson Center Ballroom.

The annual fundraiser supports services for individuals and families in need, including transportation assistance, rent and utility aid and socialization programs for seniors.

“JFS serves people from all backgrounds in the greater Spokane/Coeur d’Alene area. We help reduce isolation and cultivate connection via essential human services and meaningful cultural programs. A donation to JFS is an investment in the kind of community we all wish to live in, focused on the values of kindness, dignity and the inherent worth of every person,” said Director Neal Schindler.

Marti Martin and Faith Hayflich will receive the Julie Morris Outstanding Service Award at the event. Martin, the first woman president of Temple Beth Shalom, served 17 years on the SAJFS board, including five as president. Hayflich, a former Peace Corps volunteer, served on the Congregation Emanu-El board as both treasurer and president.

The brunch will feature a musical performance by a Lilac City Voices barbershop quartet instead of a keynote speaker.

Lilac City Voices perform at the new senior living community on the South Hill called The Gallery / Photo contributed from Facebook

RSVP for the event online.