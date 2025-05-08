51.5 F
NewsLocal News

Jewish Family Services to host annual benefit brunch May 18

By: Tracy Simmons

Date:

Faith Hayflich (left) and Marti Martin (right) will receive the Julie Morris Outstanding Service Award. / Contributed

Jewish Family Services to host annual benefit brunch May 18

News Brief by Tracy Simmons | FāVS News

Spokane Area Jewish Family Services will host the Julie Morris Memorial Benefit Brunch on May 18, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Hemmingson Center Ballroom.

The annual fundraiser supports services for individuals and families in need, including transportation assistance, rent and utility aid and socialization programs for seniors.

“JFS serves people from all backgrounds in the greater Spokane/Coeur d’Alene area. We help reduce isolation and cultivate connection via essential human services and meaningful cultural programs. A donation to JFS is an investment in the kind of community we all wish to live in, focused on the values of kindness, dignity and the inherent worth of every person,” said Director Neal Schindler.

Marti Martin and Faith Hayflich will receive the Julie Morris Outstanding Service Award at the event. Martin, the first woman president of Temple Beth Shalom, served 17 years on the SAJFS board, including five as president. Hayflich, a former Peace Corps volunteer, served on the Congregation Emanu-El board as both treasurer and president.

The brunch will feature a musical performance by a Lilac City Voices barbershop quartet instead of a keynote speaker.

Lilac City Voices
Lilac City Voices perform at the new senior living community on the South Hill called The Gallery / Photo contributed from Facebook

SAJFS serves people from all backgrounds in the greater Spokane and Coeur d’Alene areas, focusing on reducing isolation and fostering connection through essential human services and cultural programs.

RSVP for the event online.

donate
Tracy Simmons
Tracy Simmons
Tracy Simmons is an award-winning journalist specializing in religion reporting and digital entrepreneurship. In her approximate 20 years on the religion beat, Simmons has tucked a notepad in her pocket and found some of her favorite stories aboard cargo ships in New Jersey, on a police chase in Albuquerque, in dusty Texas church bell towers, on the streets of New York and in tent cities in Haiti. Simmons has worked as a multimedia journalist for newspapers across New Mexico, Texas, Connecticut and Washington. She is the executive director of FāVS.News, a digital journalism start-up covering religion news and commentary in Spokane, Washington. She also writes for The Spokesman-Review and national publications. She is a Scholarly Associate Professor of Journalism at Washington State University.

