Idaho Catholic youth lament Pope Francis’ passing

News Story by Lisa Ormond | FāVS News

“There is a close link between the hope of a people and harmony between the generations. The joy of children makes their parents’ hearts leap and opens up the future. Children are the joy of the family and of society.” — Pope Francis, General audience, St. Peter’s Square, Feb. 12, 2015

For many Catholic youths, who have not gone (or experienced) through the ritual of mourning a pope’s death nor the transition toward a new successor, this is a historic moment in their lives. For most, Pope Francis likely is the only pope they have known.

During this past week, the Holy Family Catholic School (HFCS) community in Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho, reverently paused, prayed and voiced in their own words how the loss of their Holy Father impacted them.

Holy Family Catholic School flies their flag at half mast to honor Pope Francis’ death. / Photo by Lisa Ormond (FāVS News)

“For the students, this is a rare and powerful moment to witness the visible unity of the church, guided by divine authority,” said HFCS Campus Minister Jason Chavez. “It is both a time of mourning and great anticipation as we await the election of a new pope who will faithfully lead the church in truth, courage and holiness for this generation.”

Experiencing loss

Mourning and expressing feelings were a big part of the school week, teachers said. Students of all ages spent time in the school’s Adoration Chapel where holy rosary prayers were offered for the Pope’s soul. The young Catholics paid their respects.

The kindergarten class at Holy Family Catholic School. / Photo by Lisa Ormond (FāVS News)

“I think it is really sad that he died,” said fourth grade student Cruz Guzman.

“I was a little shocked at first, and I did not really understand it,” shared student Felicity Beck, a third grader at the school. “I heard that he was sick and died.”

“This morning my mom, brother and I prayed for the soul of Pope Francis,” fifth grader Anna Aberle mentioned.

Real-life learning in motion

In classes across campus, students talked and learned about Pope Francis, his 12-year papacy and about the ancient traditions dating back over 2,000 years involving the appointment of a new pontiff. A real-life learning lesson was happening right before them.

“As we honor and pray for our late Holy Father, we also turn our hearts to the sacred work of the Holy Spirit in raising up a new successor to St. Peter,” Chavez said.

Chavez, in unison with the HFCS school teachers, helped guide students through the week and answered questions about this worldwide public figure and event.

Social media a first for a pope

Francis was labeled the first ‘digital pope’ in history, and he ventured into social media to spread the Gospel — while Jesus used parables and Apostle Paul used letters as their primary methods to teach.

“He is the leader of the Catholic Church, almost like the President of the World,” said HFCS fifth grader Hudson Hess.

“The pope is the leader of the Catholic Church and makes decisions for the people in the church and the bishops,” said HFCS seventh grade student Violet Oberholzer. “I hope they can pick a good pope in his place.”

Holy Family Catholic School Principal Sue Styren / Contributed

HFCS principal Sue Styren said Pope Francis’ death represented a “profound loss” and not just for the Catholic Church. “His Holiness embodied the true spirit of Christian service through his unwavering commitment to the marginalized, his calls for environmental stewardship and his humble approach to the papacy,” she said.

The Catholic student body echoed Styren’s sentiments.

“Pope Francis gave those who didn’t have voices, a voice,” said eighth grader Will Keith, HFCS Student Council president. “He gave us all hope, something to believe in and to build our faith on.”

Looking to the future

While some students had difficulties communicating their feelings, a common theme heard from this Catholic youth community was the belief that the future is something to look forward to despite the mystery and uncertainty ahead.

“It hurt to hear he passed but we look forward to a new pope,” said Keith.

“May Pope Francis rest in eternal peace as his legacy of love continues to inspire us all,” said Styren.