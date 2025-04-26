44.9 F
Spokane
Saturday, April 26, 2025
spot_img
HomeCommentaryIdaho twins honor Pope Francis with the values he held so dear
Commentary

Idaho twins honor Pope Francis with the values he held so dear

By: Mark Griswold

Date:

spot_img

Related stories

Local News

Idaho Catholic youth lament Pope Francis’ passing

Catholic students mourn Pope Francis, their first pope, while learning about his legacy and the sacred transition to a new church leader.
Commentary

Interfaith dialogue opens hearts at student religious conference

Although I admit to not being the most talkative person, it was fascinating to listen in and have conversations with others about their personal religious experiences. 
Commentary

Student navigates religious conference despite personal doubts

Student navigates religious conference despite personal doubts Guest Column by...
Local News

Washington Governor may reinstate clergy as mandatory child abuse reporters — no exemptions

WA’s SB 5375 adds clergy as mandatory child abuse reporters — even for confessions. Survivors await Gov. Ferguson’s signature by May 15.
Local News

FāVS Religion News Roundup: April 25

Holocaust observance draws hundreds, Spokan libraries honor national Arab American Heritage Month, Seattle police accused of using alleged excessive force against two Black Muslim women and more in this week's FāVS Religion News Roundup.

Our Sponsors

spot_img
Nine-year-old twins Madeleine “Maddie” and Zachary “Zacky” Gussenhoven-Roettgen, fourth graders and Holy Family Catholic School and altar servers at Pope St. Pius X Catholic Church in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. / Photo courtesy of Lisa Ormond

Idaho twins honor Pope Francis with the values he held so dear

Commentary by Mark Griswold | FāVS News

Nine-year-old twins Madeleine “Maddie” and Zachary “Zacky” Gussenhoven-Roettgen are fourth graders at Holy Family Catholic School and altar servers at Pope St. Pius X Catholic Church in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. They have a special heart for the late Pope Francis.

Last year, Maddie wrote a letter to our Most Holy Father, one of her heroes, expressing her desire to become a deacon someday and her love of the Catholic faith. She asked him to pray for her religious teachers and family. After his passing, Maddie stated that the world had “lost a great leader who is compassionate, loves everyone, and tells us to help others, especially the poor and vulnerable.”

francis
Pope Francis, early on in his service as pope, arrives for his weekly general audience, in St. Peter’s Square, at the Vatican on April 17, 2013. / Photo by Ale_Mi (DepositPhotos)

Zacky shared, “Pope Francis was very loving, humble, and kind. He led with his heart and always helped people who needed it. I miss him and know he is happy in heaven.”

“He strived to embody the basic Christian values of faith, hope, humility, and loving your neighbor as yourself,” Maddie added.

“The Twinklers,” as they are affectionately known, and their parents, Emily Gussenhoven and Christopher Roettgen, have strived to live those values as well. The twins were baptized at just six-months-old during the Christmas season by Father Mariusz Majewski at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Coeur d’Alene and went on to receive their First Reconciliation and Communion Sacraments from Father Len MacMillan at St. Pius two years ago.

The continue to learn about their Catholic faith from one of their favorite teachers, Father Len, and were recently awarded the Parvuli Dei (Children of God) medal, an optional award for Catholic Cub Scouts that helped them not only develop an awareness of God’s love for all of His creations, but also to understand their own importance and responsibilities as kind members of their family, school and parish communities.

Living their Catholic faith, they serve those around them, from their fellow classmates on up to the older members of St. Pius, in a way that Pope Francis is surely smiling down upon, and we can all look up to. It’s a blessing of love that extends through all of God’s servants, be they Pope Francis or Maddie and Zacky. It’s a blessing that can be shared with everyone.

“We are very proud of Maddie and Zacky’s growth, development, and service to their communities, and pray for their future as Catholic citizens of love,” mother Emily shared.

It’s these big acts of service by two small children that our late pope no doubt inspired around the world.

The views expressed in this opinion column are those of the author. They do not necessarily reflect the views of FāVS News. FāVS News values diverse perspectives and thoughtful analysis on matters of faith and spirituality.

Donate Spring Kickoff
Mark Griswold
Mark Griswoldhttp://instaurare.com
Mark Griswold is a recent convert from evangelical Christianity to Catholicism. Originally from Seattle, he now lives in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, with his wife and three sons. He’s a writer, ghostwriter, book editor, publisher and writing coach. He has written scores of poems, hundreds of essays, dozens of shorts stories and a novel. He's also hosted two radio programs, one airing Greek music and the other a talk show covering history, world culture, food and politics. When not writing, he loves the outdoors and participating in scouting activities with his sons, world travel and being a lifelong learner of history, religion, literature, public policy and philosophy. You can find his essays and other non-fiction at instaurare.com and his poetry and fiction at allofitstrue.com.

Our Sponsors

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Interfaith dialogue opens hearts at student religious conference
Next article
Idaho Catholic youth lament Pope Francis’ passing
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
spot_img

Mission Statement

FāVS News informs and builds faith and non-faith community through digital journalism and online and offline engagement opportunities.

Sitemap

© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved | Website By: WELL DRESSED WALRUS

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x