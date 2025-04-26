Idaho twins honor Pope Francis with the values he held so dear

Commentary by Mark Griswold | FāVS News

Nine-year-old twins Madeleine “Maddie” and Zachary “Zacky” Gussenhoven-Roettgen are fourth graders at Holy Family Catholic School and altar servers at Pope St. Pius X Catholic Church in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. They have a special heart for the late Pope Francis.

Last year, Maddie wrote a letter to our Most Holy Father, one of her heroes, expressing her desire to become a deacon someday and her love of the Catholic faith. She asked him to pray for her religious teachers and family. After his passing, Maddie stated that the world had “lost a great leader who is compassionate, loves everyone, and tells us to help others, especially the poor and vulnerable.”

Pope Francis, early on in his service as pope, arrives for his weekly general audience, in St. Peter’s Square, at the Vatican on April 17, 2013. / Photo by Ale_Mi (DepositPhotos)

Zacky shared, “Pope Francis was very loving, humble, and kind. He led with his heart and always helped people who needed it. I miss him and know he is happy in heaven.”

“He strived to embody the basic Christian values of faith, hope, humility, and loving your neighbor as yourself,” Maddie added.

“The Twinklers,” as they are affectionately known, and their parents, Emily Gussenhoven and Christopher Roettgen, have strived to live those values as well. The twins were baptized at just six-months-old during the Christmas season by Father Mariusz Majewski at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Coeur d’Alene and went on to receive their First Reconciliation and Communion Sacraments from Father Len MacMillan at St. Pius two years ago.

The continue to learn about their Catholic faith from one of their favorite teachers, Father Len, and were recently awarded the Parvuli Dei (Children of God) medal, an optional award for Catholic Cub Scouts that helped them not only develop an awareness of God’s love for all of His creations, but also to understand their own importance and responsibilities as kind members of their family, school and parish communities.

Living their Catholic faith, they serve those around them, from their fellow classmates on up to the older members of St. Pius, in a way that Pope Francis is surely smiling down upon, and we can all look up to. It’s a blessing of love that extends through all of God’s servants, be they Pope Francis or Maddie and Zacky. It’s a blessing that can be shared with everyone.

“We are very proud of Maddie and Zacky’s growth, development, and service to their communities, and pray for their future as Catholic citizens of love,” mother Emily shared.

It’s these big acts of service by two small children that our late pope no doubt inspired around the world.

The views expressed in this opinion column are those of the author. They do not necessarily reflect the views of FāVS News. FāVS News values diverse perspectives and thoughtful analysis on matters of faith and spirituality.