Interfaith dialogue opens hearts at student religious conference

Guest Column by Mataya Dillon | University of Idaho

Students from the University of Idaho’s Martin Institute recently participated in a Student Conference on Religion in the Public Sphere (SCRIPS) at BYU. Organized by the Wheatley Institute, SCRIPS brings together diverse religious mentors and students to develop projects addressing pluralism in local democratic institutions. The Martin Institute focuses on studying war causes, peace conditions and international engagement.

Going to the Student Conference for Religion in the Public Sphere (SCRIPS) was an insightful experience. Although I admit to not being the most talkative person, it was fascinating to listen in and have conversations with others about their personal religious experiences.

A multitude of religious backgrounds

Religious symbols represent Buddhism, Judaism, Christianity, Hinduism and Islam.

The majority of students came from some form of religious background and follow some form of faith. Of those I met, most came from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, many came from some form of Protestantism, a few Catholics, a couple from an agnostic viewpoint and one from Islam. The blend of students made for some wonderful discussion about the similarities and differences between the various faiths.

I remember one conversation over dinner where eight of us were discussing the views of each of our faiths of the others. Hearing the viewpoints, especially when it came to how each religion viewed the validity of the others was interesting.

It was generally agreed that the Catholic and LDS faiths viewed themselves individually as “the one true church.” However, the non-denominational Christians didn’t necessarily hold the view that their individual churches were “the one true church.” They just didn’t view the other two faiths as such.

This part wasn’t too new to me; I had heard similar views expressed before. But the fascinating part was how open everyone was able to be with their perspective. I had never heard people from different faiths speak so openly about this topic without taking offence at the views of others. It felt so right. I wasn’t afraid I would be shamed for sharing my thoughts or that I would hurt others. We were able to just talk.

Over another meal I remember sitting in on a conversation between some people from the LDS faith and a Catholic. They focused mainly on the missions many young LDS adults embark on but also covered many different aspects of doctrine between the two religions. As the conversation ebbed and flowed between questions from both sides and answers in the form of stories or examples, it was fascinating to behold the absence of emotional tension. Both parties showed earnest interest in what the other was saying and asked questions from a place of genuine curiosity. It felt so natural.

Although the group work was fun, and the conversations around the main topic was fascinating, the aspect I will remember best is how we were putting into action what SCRIPS is about just by being there. By having these real, raw conversations with one another about who we are and walking away with greater respect for the other person. We were putting religious pluralism into action. I will always remember this experience and do my best to bring this attitude with me anywhere I go.

My name is Mataya Dillon, and I am a freshman at the University of Idaho studying for a triple major in Spanish, economics and international studies. I love talking with people and learning about their perspectives on the amazing world around us!