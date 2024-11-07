Spokane pastor’s Gonzaga exhibit explores the flag’s shifting meaning through photography

News Story by Kali Nelson | FāVS News

Each word of the Pledge of Allegiance tells a different story through the lens of the Rev. Gen Heywood’s camera, now on display in a thought-provoking exhibit at Gonzaga University’s Urban Art Center.

The exhibit is titled “The Pledge of Allegiance” and features photos she took and placed next to snippets of the pledge. It will be on display until Nov. 30 from 4-7 p.m. on Fridays and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays at the Center, 125 S. Stevens St.

“It was created out of my continued desire to connect people,” Heywood said.

“The Pledge of Allegiance” exhibit poster. / Contributed

Heywood is a pastor at Veradale United Church of Christ in Spokane Valley. She joined the church in 2014.

She has been taking photos for years and during a sabbatical she participated in a National Park Photography Masterclass. Heywood said she enjoys photography and offers photography workshops at her church.

In her artist statement she discusses the symbol of the flag both when she was a child and now as an adult. Heywood said members of her church community feel the flag has been taken over by extremist ideas.

“Some people in my church community feel the flag we share has been hijacked. It is being used to promote extremist ideals. This behavior is made more intimidating as people parade our flag on their vehicles with other flags and window decals that promote white supremacy, Christian Dominionism, or simple hostility,” Heywood writes in the statement.

Art helps people see their “other”

Art can bring people together, Heywood said. One thing she wants people to come away from the exhibit with is a new perspective. She had shown it to two groups before setting up the exhibit.

One of the Rev. Gen Heywood’s photos on display at Gonzaga University’s Urban Art Center through Nov. 30. / Contributed by Gen Heywood

One group was Kristine Hoover’s class at Gonzaga University. Hoover said her students said it was a start to a constructive conversation with others. Heywood said both audiences come with their own concerns and optimisms but being able to have an open and honest conversation was important.

“The two places I’ve presented it have been captive audiences,” Heywood said.

Hoover said one student wrote in a reflection it allowed them to see beyond their bubble. Another said it allowed for self reflection as well as expanding perspectives around the flag and pledge.

“I would really hope people would consider walking through the exhibit on their own and, if they can, walk through with someone else and have a conversation,” Hoover said.

The exhibit she said should open conversations for the attendees Heywood said. The photos are in black and white and can be in opposition with the section of the pledge provided she said.

“Part of it is the discovery you make during the exhibit,” Heywood said.

All of the photos except two were taken in 2024. The two not taken this year were taken in 2018 at a naturalization ceremony. She had been thinking of national symbols when she came up with the idea for the exhibit.

“I want to commend Rev. Heywood’s photos, both as an art and as a call to our community to examine how we engage with one another,” Hoover said.