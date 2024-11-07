fbpx
29.9 F
Spokane
Thursday, November 7, 2024

Newsletter

Donate

spot_img
HomeCommentaryOn religion: Who did hell endorse in this year’s election?
Commentary

On religion: Who did hell endorse in this year’s election?

By: Religion Unplugged

Date:

9

Related stories

Local News

Spokane pastor’s Gonzaga exhibit explores the flag’s shifting meaning through photography

Explore Gonzaga University's Urban Art Center's exhibit 'The Pledge of Allegiance' showcasing Reverend Gen Heywood's compelling photos and snippets of the pledge.
Commentary

What Buddhism can teach in this moment of deep divisions: No person is ‘evil,’ only ‘mistaken’

Explore the power of words in democracy. Discover how the rhetoric of 'enemyship' undermines civic cooperation and peaceful coexistence and how mindfulness and Buddhist thought can minimize that.
National News

Trump Wins The Presidency For A Second Time: 5 Things We Learned About Faith Voters

This news article discusses the results of the 2024 U.S. presidential election, in which Donald Trump defeated Vice President Kamala Harris to become the 47th president. The article covers key takeaways from the election, including Trump's strong performance with Catholic voters, the Republican Party's regaining control of the Senate, the failure of a Florida abortion measure, and the mixed results on school choice initiatives.
Local News

Native candidates hope to broaden reach in Washington state

Learn about the Indigenous influence in Washington state politics. Find out how WA Native candidates today are making a difference in areas like health care, education and clean energy.
Commentary

From childhood lies to political deception: How we lost our reverence for truth

Delve into the world of political deception and the prevalence of lies in today's society. Find out why politicians lie and why it matters.

Our Sponsors

spot_img
spot_img
Thinking figure called Chimera or grotesque in Paris, France, from Bell tower of Basilica of Notre Dame / Photo by lachris77 (DepositPhotos)

On religion: Who did hell endorse in this year’s election?

Commentary by Terry Mattingly | Religion Unplugged

Forget the opinions of newspaper czars. The question many voters needed to know in this feverish White House race was simple: Who did hell endorse?

Writing in the style of “The Screwtape Letters” by Christian apologist C.S. Lewis (in which a veteran tempter lectures lesser demons), Dominick Baruffi didn’t answer that question.

But his satirical lecture, “Screwtape Endorses a Candidate,” by the Infernal National Convention Chairman Gurtfoot stressed that this year’s options were truly hellish.

“Almost everything said in front of a camera is said for the purposes of being seen while saying it, and any policy has become entirely secondary to their celebrity,” wrote Baruffi, a Westminster Theological Seminary graduate who works as a counselor for troubled children.

Gurtfoot added: “What are the humans to do but either spend their time quarreling over choosing ‘the lesser of two evils’ or permit themselves to drift into apathy and ignorance? Of course, both are perfectly acceptable outcomes in our eyes. … If we can continue to produce candidates such as these two halfwits in the years to come, our victory is all but assured.”

But the main goal of the essay was not to slam the Republican and Democratic candidates. Instead, Baruffi focused on an issue discussed by insiders — whether the acid of recent elections has warped how Christians view politics.

What if all Christians, left and right, were removed from politics?

With former President Donald Trump returning to the White House, progressive religious leaders will feel an immediate stab of disappointment. But believers on the left and right will soon have to face the fact that compromises are painful in a bitterly divided nation.

Thus, Baruffi’s proud tempter noted: “The modern man now sees politics as repugnant, wholly undesirable and certainly unable to be discussed reasonably with others. … This is a great victory for our kind. The less the humans are made to think of the IDEA of politics, the more isolated and fractured they become, thus making them more vulnerable to our advances.”

If millions of believers choose to flee politics, that will be tragic. Yes, there are believers who practice politics in “clumsy or malevolent ways,” notes Daniel Darling, director of the Land Center for Cultural Engagement at Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary; but there have been “genuine American heroes whose faith drove them to the public square to eradicate evil.

“Consider what you’d lose if you removed all Christians from politics. You’d not have Martin Luther King’s drive for justice, nor William Wilberforce’s lifelong fight against the British slave trade, nor Susan B. Anthony’s crusade for woman’s suffrage,” he wrote at The Dispatch. “What’s more, as Father Richard John Neuhaus observed 40 years ago in his timeless book ‘The Naked Public Square,’ the receding of Christianity from public discourse will only leave a vacuum that other ideologies will fill.”

Christians’ dual citizenship

Nevertheless, debates will continue about the “lesser of two evils” realities at the heart of American politics, noted the Rev. David Roseberry, an Anglican whose church-life consulting group — LeaderWorks — is based in Plano, Texas. The bottom line: No matter what happens in specific elections, many believers feel like they are exiles in their own country.

“Let’s get honest about something. We are no longer in charge of our country as we thought we once were,” he wrote in his St. Arbuck’s Cafe Substack newsletter. “We’ve lost presence in nearly every public sphere. In most settings, we do not have the gavel. We do not control the purse strings. We do not write the textbooks. … What does this make us? Losers? Yes, we have lost our hold on society.”

Religious believers should remain active in politics, without surrendering to hubris or despair, said Roseberry, reached by telephone as the final election returns were announced. They will need to make hard choices while realizing that their “flawed, fallen” leaders will frequently let them down.

“I focus on the image that we have dual citizenship,” he said. “We are citizens of heaven. We are aligned with an embassy that is not of this world. We need to be active in this world and we can, and should, be active in politics. But our primary allegiance is elsewhere, and we must declare that. … Our flawed, fallen leaders won’t build the kingdom that we are often tempted to think that they can build.”

Terry Mattingly is Senior Fellow on Communications and Culture at Saint Constantine College in Houston. He lives in Elizabethton, Tennessee, and writes Rational Sheep, a Substack newsletter on faith and mass media.

The views expressed in this opinion column are those of the author. They do not necessarily reflect the views of FāVS News. FāVS News values diverse perspectives and thoughtful analysis on matters of faith and spirituality.

Religion Unplugged
Religion Unpluggedhttps://religionunplugged.com/
Religion Unplugged is a non-profit news organization, funded by TheMediaProject.org. It serves as an online news magazine on the topic of religion.

Our Sponsors

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
What Buddhism can teach in this moment of deep divisions: No person is ‘evil,’ only ‘mistaken’
Next article
Spokane pastor’s Gonzaga exhibit explores the flag’s shifting meaning through photography
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Mission Statement

FāVS News informs and builds faith and non-faith community through digital journalism and online and offline engagement opportunities.

Sitemap

© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved | Website By: WELL DRESSED WALRUS

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x