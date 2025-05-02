FāVS Religion News Roundup: May 2

FāVS News Staff

Former Spokane bishop to participate in conclave to elect next pope

Cardinal Blase Cupich, former Spokane bishop (2010–2014) and current Archbishop of Chicago (Wikipedia)

Spokane will be represented at the papal conclave by Cardinal Blase Cupich, former Spokane bishop (2010–2014) and current Archbishop of Chicago, reported The Spokesman-Review Thursday. Appointed cardinal by Pope Francis in 2016, Cupich, 76, will vote in his first conclave following Francis’ death. Known as a moderate and pragmatic church leader, he played a key role in rebuilding Spokane’s diocese post-bankruptcy and hopes the next pope continues Francis’ legacy of compassion and service.

City announces new extensive strategy to minimize homelessness

Mayor Lisa Brown and the Spokane City Council have unveiled H.O.M.E. Starts Here, a comprehensive strategy to address homelessness through healthcare, outreach, economic stability and multidisciplinary engagement. The plan includes ordinances to improve shelter siting, inclement weather response and enforcement of public space access.

“Today (Thursday), we announced a comprehensive package that prioritizes multiple strategies to stabilize people, while also investing in tools that prevent homelessness from happening in the first place,” Brown said in a press release.

Key goals include reducing housing cost burdens, increasing median income, expanding housing and homeownership and improving healthcare access. At the same time, the strategy aims to incorporate feedback from residents and stakeholders citywide.

Idaho pastor and daycare director charged with human sex trafficking

Gregory “Greg” Jones, 58, pastor at Liberty Christian Fellowship and director of the NXT Dream Center daycare in Mountain Home, Idaho, was arrested April 25 on charges of human sex trafficking and forcible penetration, according to the Roys Report. Authorities began investigating Jones in January as part of a broader trafficking probe, identifying multiple victims who provided critical evidence. The alleged crimes occurred in September 2024. Jones, who is being held on $5 million bail, was still actively preaching and working with children as recently as Easter Sunday. Parents expressed anger over the daycare’s failure to communicate about the arrest.

Texas woman pleads guilty for setting fire to Snohomish County Church

Natasha Marie O’Dell, a 38-year-old from Temple, Texas, pleaded guilty to setting fire to the Seattle Laestadian Lutheran Church in Snohomish County, causing over $3.2 million in damage. She admitted to arson, damaging religious property, and obstructing religious freedom. Surveillance and evidence linked her to the crime. Motivated by anger toward churches, she used gasoline and a rideshare to commit the act. O’Dell faces up to 40 years in prison and remains in custody.

West Central Abbey concert fundraiser for building repairs

Join West Central Abbey on May 9 at 7 p.m. for a special concert in their chapel featuring poet laureate Mery Smith, singer-songwriter Karli Fairbanks and the bold trio Betsy Rogue. Admission is a $20+ donation to support their $50,000 matching grant from the National Fund for Sacred Places, which will fund vital chapel repairs and improvements. Donations help preserve this space as a sanctuary for artists, queer folks, children and more. Donate by May 9 to secure your spot. Visit their events page for more information.

Abbess Chodron to teach on anger management on Mother’s Day

Photo of Venerable Thubten Chodron and her book “Working with Anger” / Photo courtesy of Sravasti Abbey

Sravasti Abbey abbess Ven. Thubten Chodron will give a Mother’s Day teaching on anger management at Sravasti Abbey on May 11 from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The monthly “Sharing the Dharma Day” event at the Newport, Washington, monastery welcomes people of all faiths to explore Buddhist approaches to difficult emotions, particularly in family relationships. The free program includes meditation, discussion and a vegetarian potluck lunch (no meat, fish, onion, garlic or leeks). Donations welcomed. For details, visit SravastiAbbey.org/SDD or call 509-447-5549.

Spokane’s Platform for Change relaunches May 14

Join Spokane Community Against Racism (SCAR) on May 14 from 6-8 p.m. at their office (808 E. Sprague) to celebrate the relaunch of Spokane’s Platform for Change — a community-driven movement reimagining safety and wellness. Since 2020, justice-focused organizations and residents have united to build a diverse, holistic and people-centered safety network. There will be food, celebrating and the chance to connect with fellow movement leaders and members. Visit SCAR’s website to sign up.