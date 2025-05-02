Hey, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., I am autistic and I am OK
Guest Poem by Luke Grayson
I am autistic
I need some extra help existing in this world
I am partially speaking so I sometimes use a device to communicate
I am sensory seeking, so I carry fidget items with me, but my clothing must all feel the same or it will cause an overload
I am not a tragedy
I am not helpless
I am not stupid
I am an artist
I’m a writer and poet
I am an advocate and activist
I am a volunteer
I paid taxes before my *physical* health made me unable to work anymore
I can swim, I played baseball growing up, as well as soccer, track, marching band, color guard and I was on the debate team at my high school
I go to church
I go on dates — granted they’re confusing and often don’t go well, but I still do them
I can manage taking care of myself
I didn’t “regress” or take backward steps, my symptoms were overlooked because I wasn’t the picture of autistic kids that everyone was used to seeing on TV and in movies in the early 2000s
Looking back, there were a lot of signs that were missed, from as young as 2 the old photos show a lot
I didn’t know I’m autistic until I was 29,
me knowing now after so long, didn’t destroy anything or anyone,
it made my life so much clearer,
It gave me a word for why I have always been the weird, different, odd one out,
why I’ve always had difficulties with different things,
why it’s always felt like everyone else got a handbook on how to be a human and how to act in each life scenario
Autism isn’t preventable
It isn’t contagious
It isn’t a death sentence
It can’t be cured, and it shouldn’t be
It is genetic
It is there from birth
Autism isn’t bad,
being autistic doesn’t make you a burden
Being autistic just means your brain is a bit different from others, and that’s okay