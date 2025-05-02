44 F
Commentary

Hey, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., I am autistic and I am OK

By: Luke Grayson

Date:

Luke Grayson shows off his art at the Trans Day of Visibility Art Show on March 29 sponsored by Odyssey Youth Center and Spokane Public Library. / Photo by Gen Heywood (FāVS News)

Hey, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., I am autistic and I am OK

Guest Poem by Luke Grayson

I am autistic

I need some extra help existing in this world

I am partially speaking so I sometimes use a device to communicate 

I am sensory seeking, so I carry fidget items with me, but my clothing must all feel the same or it will cause an overload

I am not a tragedy

I am not helpless

I am not stupid

I am an artist

I’m a writer and poet

I am an advocate and activist

I am a volunteer

I paid taxes before my *physical* health made me unable to work anymore

I can swim, I played baseball growing up, as well as soccer, track, marching band, color guard and I was on the debate team at my high school

I go to church

I go on dates — granted they’re confusing and often don’t go well, but I still do them

I can manage taking care of myself

I didn’t “regress” or take backward steps, my symptoms were overlooked because I wasn’t the picture of autistic kids that everyone was used to seeing on TV and in movies in the early 2000s 

Looking back, there were a lot of signs that were missed, from as young as 2 the old photos show a lot

I didn’t know I’m autistic until I was 29, 

me knowing now after so long, didn’t destroy anything or anyone, 

it made my life so much clearer,

It gave me a word for why I have always been the weird, different, odd one out, 

why I’ve always had difficulties with different things, 

why it’s always felt like everyone else got a handbook on how to be a human and how to act in each life scenario 

Autism isn’t preventable

It isn’t contagious 

It isn’t a death sentence 

It can’t be cured, and it shouldn’t be 

It is genetic

It is there from birth

Autism isn’t bad, 

being autistic doesn’t make you a burden

Being autistic just means your brain is a bit different from others, and that’s okay

Luke Grayson
Luke Grayson
Luke Grayson is a 20-something, disabled, queer and nonbinary trans person who has been in Spokane since 2012 and is an advocate for the LGBT and transgender communities, foster youth and those experiencing homelessness. Luke is also a slam (performance) poet and visual artist who experiments with acrylic paint, spray paint, graphite and other mediums, who created a spray paint mural at the Spokane County Fair in 2022. Luke doesn't currently know quite what faith-base they "belong in," but grew up in an evangelical church that they left when they moved to Spokane and has attended an open and affirming UCC church off and on for the last 8 years. Luke uses they/them and he/him pronouns.

