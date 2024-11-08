FāVS Religion News Roundup: Nov. 8

News Story by FāVS Staff

Yakima UGM gets federal OK to use sexuality as condition for hiring

A federal court ruled Friday that Yakima’s Union Gospel Mission can temporarily continue using sexuality as a hiring criterion, potentially signaling a shift in how courts may interpret Washington state’s anti-discrimination protections for employees of religious organizations. The ruling comes as part of a lawsuit filed by the mission against the state Attorney General’s Office, claiming that enforcement of Washington’s Law Against Discrimination violates their First Amendment religious rights.

The case adds to ongoing legal battles over religious organizations’ hiring practices in Washington, following a 2021 state Supreme Court decision that limited religious employers’ exemption from anti-discrimination laws to ministerial positions only. While Attorney General Bob Ferguson called the federal court’s decision an “outlier” and plans to appeal, the mission’s attorneys celebrated the ruling as a protection of their constitutional rights. The temporary injunction suggests the court believes the religious nonprofit is likely to succeed in its broader case challenging the state’s enforcement of anti-discrimination laws against religious organizations.

Whitworth prof and students off to COP 29’s climate change conference

Whitworth University Assistant Professor Aaron Hitefield and two senior students, Dylan Richardson and Ziona Rose, will attend the 29th Conference of the Parties (COP 29) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in Baku, Azerbaijan, this month. Richardson, a political science and environmental studies major, said in a press release that he looks forward to engaging with global environmental policymakers, while Rose, an environmental science major who worked on climate action plans in Italy and conducted research in Alaska, aims to contribute to discussions bridging scientific research and policy formulation.

The conference, running from Nov. 11-22, brings together climate experts and policymakers from 200 countries to advance global cooperation on climate change. This year’s agenda features 14 new initiatives focused on accelerating climate action, including plans for green energy zones and corridors, energy storage and strengthening climate resilience.

Salvation Army Spokane now hiring bell ringers

The Salvation Army Spokane is hiring bell ringers for its 133rd annual Christmas Kettle program, offering $16.28 per hour to qualified applicants 18 and older. With inflation driving an increased demand for assistance, the organization expects to expand its holiday toy and food distribution efforts this year. The iconic red kettle donations support various Salvation Army programs throughout the holiday season and beyond. Interested candidates should call 509-325-6810 and bring valid identification and employment authorization documents. Volunteer positions are also available, with registration open at registertoring.com.

Growing Neighbors to host two upcoming info meetings on community gardening and more

Growing Neighbors will be gathering to discuss local community gardening, increasing food access, reducing waste through composting and environmental care. They invite all who are interested in participating. They will also discuss organizing, resource sharing, community composting and collaborative recruitment and training. The meeting will be on Nov. 12 at 6:15 p.m. (5:30 p.m. if anyone wants to participate in the free dinner) at Shadle Park Presbyterian, 5508 N. Alberta St.

They will also be available at noon the same day at the Farm and Food Symposium at Centerplace, which can be registered for here.

Military and Veteran Family Appreciation Month at YMCA

The YMCA of the Inland Northwest recognizes November as Military and Veteran Family Appreciation Month, a time to honor the dedication and sacrifice of military personnel, veterans and their families. Special events include the Honor Point Mobile Museum, Nov. 15, 2-4 p.m., showcasing local military history, and the Spokane Veteran Center’s Mobile Vet Center offering no-cost counseling on Nov. 25, 8 a.m. to noon. Veterans and military families can also access a free two-week YMCA pass Nov. 3-17 and receive a 10% discount on memberships. YMCA is partnering with the VA to ensure veterans have access to critical resources and support for their families. For more information, visit YMCA’s website.

YWCA’s Hope for Holidays campaign

YWCA Spokane has launched its annual Hope for the Holidays campaign, aiming to bring holiday cheer to 90 local families affected by domestic violence, homelessness and unemployment. The program, which began in 2016, invites community members to support families by either adopting a family’s wishlist through their website or making financial donations YWCA staff will use to purchase gifts.

Supporters can drop off unwrapped gifts at YWCA Spokane’s Monroe Street location Dec. 5-6 between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.

A new way to help communities affected by disasters

Charitable giving by financial institutions has traditionally focused on local communities, guided by the Community Reinvestment Act and cooperative models. However, this week, the Journal of Business reported that increasing extreme weather events have prompted the financial sector, locally, to reassess disaster response strategies. Robert Turner of Washington Trust Bank notes the 2005 Hurricane Katrina disaster as a turning point. This led banks to offer forbearance notices and more flexible responses to customers in crisis. Financial institutions, like Washington Trust, now direct disaster relief funds to areas beyond their immediate markets.

STCU has also evolved its disaster response approach. After wildfires impacted staff and communities in 2020, the credit union contributed funds to support affected employees. STCU’s “Member in Need” program provides gift cards to members facing hardship. Similarly, Innovia Foundation plays a crucial role in disaster philanthropy, distributing millions in recovery funds. As financial institutions refine their strategies, the focus is on long-term recovery, systemic change and ensuring timely, effective aid for disaster-affected communities.