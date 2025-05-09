FāVS Religion News Roundup: May 9

ICE allegedly monitoring immigrant rights advocate

According to RANGE, Jennyfer Mesa, director of immigrant rights organization Latinos en Spokane, reports federal immigration officers are surveilling her home. The allegation came after ICE agents arrested Martin Diaz last week without presenting a warrant. According to his wife, agents told Diaz they had been watching Mesa’s residence since February. Despite being a U.S. citizen, Mesa has increased security measures at her home. The surveillance coincides with the Trump administration’s expanded deportation campaign, which reportedly has targeted activists and legal residents. ICE spokesperson David Yost declined to comment.

WA Catholic leaders pledge obedience to God over state with child abuse reporting when it comes to the confessional

The Archdioceses of Spokane and Seattle say they will not comply with a new Washington law requiring clergy to report child abuse within confession. The law, effective July 27, includes no exemption for penitential communication. Archbishop Paul Etienne and Bishop Thomas Daly insist breaking the seal of confession could lead to excommunication, and both emphasized their dioceses’ existing abuse prevention efforts. The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating the law for potential First Amendment violations. Supporters of the law, including Sen. Noel Frame, argue it’s about protecting children and ensuring abuse reports are investigated. Catholic leaders maintain they will obey God over the state, referencing Acts 5:29 in defense of their stance.

Mental health services expand for Spokane’s Latine community

Mujeres in Action (MiA) Behavioral Health Facility opened in Spokane this month, coinciding with Mental Health Awareness Month. The facility provides trauma-informed mental health services specifically for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault from a Latine perspective. MiA offers bilingual counseling with staff including Monica Rey Serantes, a counselor with over 12 years of experience supporting the Latine community, and partners with a bilingual clinical supervisor who holds a doctorate in clinical psychology.

The facility’s services include individual counseling, support groups, crisis intervention and advocacy in both English and Spanish. Executive Director Ana Trusty emphasized in a press release that specialized mental health services for survivors is “a natural next step towards eliminating cycles of violence in our community.” MiA accepts some insurance plans, offers a sliding fee scale and provides free services for qualifying individuals. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 509-869-0876.

University of Washington federally-reviewed for antisemitic violence

The Trump administration has launched a federal review into antisemitic violence at the University of Washington after pro-Palestinian protesters occupied a campus building, set fires, and clashed with police on May 6. Around 30 protesters were arrested. The U.S. Department of Education and Health and Human Services condemned the violence and warned the university may lose federal funding if it fails to protect Jewish students and uphold civil rights.

The group Students United for Palestinian Equality and Return, or Super UW, led the protest, demanding the university sever ties with Boeing over its support for Israel. Further protests erupted at a Turning Point USA event the next night (May 7), raising safety concerns. Attorney General Nick Brown made a statement, noting substantial property damage and urging accountability, while affirming the right to peaceful protest.

Spokane Judge Delays Sentencing in Church Hate Crime Case

Photo of Pride and Black Lives Matter signs torn down the early morning of June 25, 2023. / Photo by Gen Heywood (Contributed)

A Spokane County judge delayed the sentencing of Brigid Shannon, 22, who pleaded guilty to a 2023 hate crime involving vandalism at Veradale United Church of Christ in Spokane Valley. Shannon requested more time after learning that new state laws could strip her of gun rights if sentenced, even though the law took effect a month after the crime. Her defense argues the firearms restriction shouldn’t apply retroactively. Judge Jeremy Schmidt paused sentencing to allow Shannon and her attorney to review the plea deal. A new sentencing date has not been set, and Shannon retains the right to go to trial if necessary.

Spokane Hindu community invites others to a special Hindu spiritual event

Spokane Hindu Temple’s interior shown from the front. They moved to their new location on 11115 E. Montgomery Drive, Ste. B, the first week of February 2025. The temple space is much larger than their previous two locations and provides greater opportunities for guests and visitors to participate in their rituals. / Photo by Gen Heywood (FāVS News)

The Spokane Hindu Temple & Cultural Center, 11115 E Montgomery Dr., invites the community to attend the Sai Baba Murti Sthapna Mahotsav on May 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Attendees will experience a sacred celebration where the murti (idol) of Shirdi Sai Baba is given a divine presence through Vedic rites and mantras. The event includes a Snan (bathing), Abhishekam (pouring of sacred liquids), Yatra (procession), and Murti (installation), followed by Aarti (worship) and Prasad distribution.

Guests are asked to RSVP “to receive blessings” and take part in this “spiritually-uplifting” and cultural event.

