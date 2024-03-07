fbpx
Veradale UCC Vandals Charged

By: FāVS News

Veradale United Church of Christ rehung Pride and Black Lives Matter banners after the building and property were vandalized on June 25, 2023. Spokane Police Chief Undersheriff David Ellis is treating the event as a hate crime, according to an email sent to Rev. Gen Heywood. / Photo by Gen Heywood (Contributed)

Veradale UCC Vandals Charged

News Brief by FāVS Staff

Four individuals have been charged with the crime of Malicious Harassment – a hate crime – for vandalizing Veradale United Church of Christ last June.

In the early hours of June 25, 2023, three persons were caught on camera running from a white vehicle to the Veradale church. They stole 25 pride flags, tore down three hanging Pride and Black Lives Matter banners and burned “LEV 2013” (for Leviticus 20:13) on the church’s lawn with diesel fuel. In response the church held a “Love is Greater than Hate” flash mob.

Katherine SN Blycher, Jacob Christopher Easton, John Dawson Rhodes and Brigid Ann Shannon are the persons charged with this crime, which is a felony. If they are convicted, this charge will stay on their record. Three of those charged are students at Washington State University, the other is a student at Spokane Falls Community College.

Their arraignment hearing took place March ).

Rev. Gen Heywood of Veradale UCC invited supporters in an email to pray for those charged with the crime.

“May the experience of being arrested, taken to court, and charged with a felony bring them to change their lives away from acts of vandalism, hate, and superiority,” Heywood suggested as a prayer. “Let your Spirit move them to see the humanity of those whom they hate just as you changed Paul on the road to Damascus. Lead them to a better way.”

