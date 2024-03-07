Seattle Ranked Least Religious U.S City Amid Young, Liberal Populace

News Brief by Mia Gallegos | FāVS News

Seattle has been ranked as the least religious city in the U.S., closely followed by both San Francisco and Boston. Nearly two thirds of Seattle’s population identifies as non-religious, with 1.98 million adults out of the 3.1 million people in the metro area not affiliating with any religion.

A potential reason for Seattle’s highly non-religious population could be due to the relative youngness of the city’s population.

In the Household Pulse Survey from the 2022 census, more than 42% of the population of Seattle is within the range of 18 and 39 years old. Nationally, 59% of adults in the U.S. under the age of 30 have never or nearly never attended any sort of religious events or services.

Another reason for this low religious population could be due to the largely liberal-leaning community. Cities similar to Seattle, politically, tend to be less religious than states’ whose populations sway more conservative.

A Pew Research Center Survey showed 44% of adults who lean Republican attend religious services at least once a week as opposed to only 29% of Democratic-leaning voters.

Washington State as a whole is ranked as the fifth least religious state in the U.S., with 63% of the state’s population considering themselves as non-religious.

Maine and Vermont are tied at the top of the list for being least religious, with Oregon and New Hampshire trailing close behind.

For more information on this or to view records from the census for Washington State, visit www.census.gov.