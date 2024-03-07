fbpx
26.5 F
Spokane
Friday, March 8, 2024
HomeNewsLocal NewsSeattle Ranked Least Religious U.S City Amid Young, Liberal Populace
NewsLocal News

Seattle Ranked Least Religious U.S City Amid Young, Liberal Populace

By: Mia Gallegos

Date:

171

Related stories

Local News

Veradale UCC Vandals Charged

Four individuals have been charged with the crime of Malicious Harassment for the vandalism that took place on June 25, 2023, at the Veradale United Church of Christ. 
National News

Church Militant Plans to Cease Publication in April

Church Militant, the far-right Catholic media network, will cease operating at the end of April 2024, according to a press release issued Friday (March 1) by the law firm Todd & Weld LLP.
Local News

The Fig Tree Celebrates 40th Anniversary with Spring Events

The Fig Tree, a Spokane-based ecumenical newspaper, is celebrating its 40th anniversary this spring with a slate of events including a lunch, breakfast-time benefit and gala dinner. 
Local News

Sandeep Das, World Renowned Tabla Performer, Comes to Fox Theater

Sandeep Das is coming to Spokane’s Fox Theater this week to give a tabla performance entitled “Masterworks 7: Along the Silk Road.”
Commentary

Hell Hath No Fury Like a Woman Deprived of Her Basic Rights

There’s a new backlash, but this time it’s not against women’s progress, but against the loss of women’s rights and their own personhood. Since Roe was overturned, at least three states have blocked new abortion bans, and 16 more have strengthened existing pro-statutes with new protections.
Seattle skyline at sunset. / Photo bydibrova (DepositPhotos)

Seattle Ranked Least Religious U.S City Amid Young, Liberal Populace

News Brief by Mia Gallegos | FāVS News

Seattle has been ranked as the least religious city in the U.S., closely followed by both San Francisco and Boston. Nearly two thirds of Seattle’s population identifies as non-religious, with 1.98 million adults out of the 3.1 million people in the metro area not affiliating with any religion.

A potential reason for Seattle’s highly non-religious population could be due to the relative youngness of the city’s population.

In the Household Pulse Survey from the 2022 census, more than 42% of the population of Seattle is within the range of 18 and 39 years old. Nationally, 59% of adults in the U.S. under the age of 30 have never or nearly never attended any sort of religious events or services. 

Another reason for this low religious population could be due to the largely liberal-leaning community. Cities similar to Seattle, politically, tend to be less religious than states’ whose populations sway more conservative.

A Pew Research Center Survey showed 44% of adults who lean Republican attend religious services at least once a week as opposed to only 29% of Democratic-leaning voters.

Washington State as a whole is ranked as the fifth least religious state in the U.S., with 63% of the state’s population considering themselves as non-religious.

Maine and Vermont are tied at the top of the list for being least religious, with Oregon and New Hampshire trailing close behind.

For more information on this or to view records from the census for Washington State, visit www.census.gov.

Mia Gallegos
Mia Gallegos
Mia Gallegos is a junior studying Journalism and Digital Marketing at Gonzaga University. Her love for journalism began in high school within her hometown of Broomfield, Colorado. She has written for the Gonzaga Bulletin since she first began at GU. Aside from writing, she is a passionate dancer and member of the Gonzaga University Bomb Squad, GU’s exclusively Hip-Hop dance team. Mia is a dedicated Catholic and is excited to be interning with FāVS during the Spring 2024 semester. She is looking forward to learning about religions aside from her own and to gain more journalistic prowess by working with the skilled reporters of FāVS.

Ad

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Church Militant Plans to Cease Publication in April
Next article
Veradale UCC Vandals Charged
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
spot_img

Mission Statement

FāVS News informs and builds faith and non-faith community through digital journalism and online and offline engagement opportunities.

Sitemap

© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved | Website By: WELL DRESSED WALRUS

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x