Whitworth announces Liz Cheney to headline leadership forum Oct. 9

News Brief by FāVS Staff

Whitworth University welcomes former U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney as the featured speaker at this year’s President’s Leadership Forum on Wednesday, Oct. 9, at 7:30 a.m., at the Spokane Convention Center.

“Defending Democracy: A Conversation with Liz Cheney” will cover topics such as leadership, diplomacy and the future of politics in America.

“At the height of the election season, we are pleased to host Liz Cheney,” Whitworth President Scott McQuilkin said. “Given her proximity to all things Washington D.C.-related, she possesses an especially uncommon insider’s perspective. Hers will be a timely and informative visit to Whitworth and to the Inland Northwest.”

Cheney’s appearance is part of Whitworth’s Election Year Speaker Series, designed to help the campus and local communities engage in critical thinking and civil discourse throughout the 2024 election year.

Cheney served as the U.S. representative for Wyoming’s at-large congressional district from 2017-23. She chaired the House Republican Conference, the third highest position in the House Republican leadership, from 2019-21.

She also served as the vice chair of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol. Her bestselling memoir, “Oath and Honor: A Memoir and a Warning,” released in December 2023. It details her firsthand account of what transpired that day and her role in the investigation that followed.

In 2022, she received the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library’s prestigious Profile in Courage Award. She received a commendation for her “consistent and courageous voice in defense of democracy.”

The event costs $90 per person or $900 for a corporate table (10 seats per table) and includes breakfast.

Advance online registration required. Seating limited. Click here to register. Registration closes Oct. 1.