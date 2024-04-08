YWCA Spokane’s ‘Equity For All’ Event to Discuss Maternal Health in Communities of Color on April 25

News Brief by FāVS Staff

YWCA Spokane recently announced its Equity For All annual event will take place on April 25. This gathering will include performances from local artists and a panel of community experts who will discuss maternal health in our communities of color.

“Equity for All is an opportunity to bring community members who are passionate about advancing equity and social justice together,” said Jeanette Hauck, CEO of YWCA Spokane, in a press release. “Through collaboration, learning, and sharing ideas, we can build a more inclusive and equitable community for everyone.”

High school junior Amara Boyd, who was born and raised in Spokane, will host the panel. Award-winning diversity educator Dr. Shari Clarke will moderate it. Four BIPOC women experts will discuss maternal health in their communities.

The event includes four artistic performances. This includes singer Alethea Sharea Dumas and dancer Sara Palmer-Janier, who is Umatilla, Nez Perce, Coeur D’Alene and is an enrolled member of the Colville Confederated Tribes

The event will be from 5-7 p.m. at The Hive, 2904 E. Sprague Ave. It will also be available online via Zoom, with link sent after registration. Registration is required at ywcaspokane.org/equity4all.