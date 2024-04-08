fbpx
49.7 F
Spokane
Monday, April 8, 2024
spot_img
HomeNewsLocal NewsYWCA Spokane’s ‘Equity For All’ Event to Discuss Maternal Health in Communities...
NewsLocal News

YWCA Spokane’s ‘Equity For All’ Event to Discuss Maternal Health in Communities of Color on April 25

By: FāVS News

Date:

82

Related stories

Commentary

No Eid for You in Gaza.

Every year Ramadan and Eid returns, so does the suffering of the people of Palestine return. The people of Gaza have been amidst famine throughout the holiest month of Ramadan. Meanwhile I and many fellow Muslims around the globe will be celebrating the end of Ramadan with gifts, families, friends and feasts.
National News

Churches Help Eclipse Watchers Look Toward the Heavens

Now, for expectant sky watchers and for property owners — including a number of churches — in the path of the total solar eclipse Monday (April 8), it’s just a matter of waiting and hoping for good weather until the eclipse begins.
Commentary

Can a Christian be a Free Thinker?

I am not wholly in the free-thinking camp. I prefer to be in a church with people who have different minds, who help me grow in understanding through our differences.
National News

Caitlin Clark: How the Catholic Basketball Star Captivated a Nation

Caitlin Clark, a practicing Catholic, uses her faith as the source for her relentless pursuit of excellence in basketball, which has helped her team - Iowa Hawkeyes - reach the final four of the NCAA tournament.
Local News

FāVS Religion News Roundup: April 5

While a Spokane nonprofit promotes sustainable practices for the Expo '74 anniversary and YWCA Spokane receives a $12.1M grant, CAIR-WA is surveying the state's Muslim community. Meanwhile, the Christian band MercyMe performs in Spokane this weekend.

Our Sponsors

spot_img
spot_img

YWCA Spokane’s ‘Equity For All’ Event to Discuss Maternal Health in Communities of Color on April 25

News Brief by FāVS Staff

YWCA Spokane recently announced its Equity For All annual event will take place on April 25. This gathering will include performances from local artists and a panel of community experts who will discuss maternal health in our communities of color.

“Equity for All is an opportunity to bring community members who are passionate about advancing equity and social justice together,” said Jeanette Hauck, CEO of YWCA Spokane, in a press release. “Through collaboration, learning, and sharing ideas, we can build a more inclusive and equitable community for everyone.”

High school junior Amara Boyd, who was born and raised in Spokane, will host the panel. Award-winning diversity educator Dr. Shari Clarke will moderate it. Four BIPOC women experts will discuss maternal health in their communities.

The event includes four artistic performances. This includes singer Alethea Sharea Dumas and dancer Sara Palmer-Janier, who is Umatilla, Nez Perce, Coeur D’Alene and is an enrolled member of the Colville Confederated Tribes

The event will be from 5-7 p.m. at The Hive, 2904 E. Sprague Ave. It will also be available online via Zoom, with link sent after registration. Registration is required at ywcaspokane.org/equity4all.

FāVS News
FāVS Newshttps://favs.news/
FāVS News informs and builds faith and non-faith community through digital journalism and online and offline engagement opportunities.

Our Sponsors

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
No Eid for You in Gaza.
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Mission Statement

FāVS News informs and builds faith and non-faith community through digital journalism and online and offline engagement opportunities.

Sitemap

© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved | Website By: WELL DRESSED WALRUS

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x