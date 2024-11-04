How do Hindus celebrate the triumph of good over evil during their annual Diwali ‘festival of lights’?

Commentary by Himani Agrawal | FāVS News

Editor’s note: The Hindu festival known as Deepawali (Diwali), or the festival of lights, is a holiday made up of five days of celebration. On this last day of Deepawali (Nov. 3), our Hindu columnist explores what the holiday means overall and what each day of the festival commemorates for its practitioners.

Deepawali is a major Hindu festival celebrated all over the world, in the month of October or November as per the Hindu lunisolar calendar. It is celebrated by Jains, Sikhs and Buddhists as well. Deepawali is a Sanskrit word that means deepa (oil lamps) and wali (row). It literally means the row of oil lamps and is why it is also known as the festival of lights.

The festival emphasizes the victory of dharma (virtues) over adharma, good over evil, light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance. It is a five-day celebration, and each day has a back story from scriptures or itihasa (as it happened/history). The third day is most well known as Deepawali day. It falls on new moon day.

Preparation involves cleaning and decorating the homes, as well as work places. Rangoli (colorful art patterns), mandalas, flowers and lights are used for decorations. Families, traditional dishes, sweets and ethnic wear are inseparable from the festivities. Celebrations involve worshiping the deities, chanting mantras and praying. Gifts are given to family members and friends and donations are made for the community.

There is a beautiful display of fireworks as well.

The five days celebration

Day 1: Dhawantri Triyodashi or Dhanteras: It is believed that on this day Bhagwan (God) Dhanwantari, who gave knowledge of Ayurveda — the science of well being — appeared from the cosmic churning of oceans. On this day, worship of both Goddess Lakshmi for prosperity and Lord Dhanwantari for good health is done. This dual worship reflects the holistic approach to life, emphasizing the importance of both physical and spiritual well-being. (Hope you all got your flu shots.)

Day 2: Narak Chaturdashi or Roop Chaudas or Choti Deepawali: This day is mostly dedicated to women. According to scriptures, on this day Bhagwan Krishna with his wife Satyabhama killed demon king Narkasur who had enslaved a thousand women. Through this story, the freedom of feminine force that symbolizes creative energy is emphasized. For any community to thrive and survive, constant adaptation is needed. Creation is the purest form of change.

Day 3: Deepawali: This is the most celebrated day out of the five days. This day Bhagwan Ram came back to his kingdom Ayodhya, along with his wife Sita and brother Lakshman after killing the demon king Ravana. People lit their houses with oil lamps to show their enthusiasm and to brighten the new moon night. Since then the tradition continues to light up homes and workplaces on this day.

Goddess Lakshmi, deity of wealth and prosperity, appeared from the cosmic churning of ocean on this day as per the ancient scriptures.

Also on this day, the homecoming of Shree Ram is celebrated. He represents the dharma by which every individual should live by. He also represents Ramrajya, which means rule of law, where every citizen leads a prosperous, healthy and happy life. The worship of Goddess Lakshmi along with Bhagwan Ganpati (giver of wisdom) is performed. With luxuries and wealth one needs to have wisdom to use it responsibly.

Day 4: Govardhan pooja: It is believed on this day Krishna lifted the mountain Govardhan to protect villagers and their animals from terrific rains, which were being poured by angry Rain lord Indra. Through this story, the message conveyed is that one should not surrender to coercion. If every individual stands up for right, follows dharma they can have a positive impact on the community as a whole.

Day 5: Bhai Dooj: On this day, the sacred bond of brother and sister is celebrated. Families are an integral part of any civilization. The value system and bonds within a family need to be nurtured to create good citizens.

Deepawali is a festival through which simple stories convey wisdom of life. A major one: the material progress along with spiritual growth is essential for true happiness and peace of mind.

Wish you all a Shubh (Auspicious) Deepawali!

The views represented in the article are personal understanding of the writer.

The views expressed in this opinion column are those of the author. They do not necessarily reflect the views of FāVS News. FāVS News values diverse perspectives and thoughtful analysis on matters of faith and spirituality.