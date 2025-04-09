YWCA Spokane’s Equity for All celebrates of restorative justice and healing

News Story by Kali Nelson | FāVS News

YWCA Spokane has announced Equity for All 2025 scheduled from 5-7 p.m. on April 17 at Hamilton Studio, 1427 W. Dean Ave., in Spokane.

The theme is “Restorative Practices in Community” and will offer live artists performances, a panel discussion and a restorative circle experience. Equity for All is organized by YWCA Spokane with support from the Spokane NAACP Building Restorative Communities Initiative.

Jemma Reidel-Johnson, engagement lead for YWCA Spokane

Jemma Riedel-Johnson, the engagement lead for YWCA Spokane said the panelists will discuss restorative justice practices. Restorative justice focuses on offender rehabilitation through reconciliation with victims and communities.

“This year, we’d like to give special acknowledgement to the Spokane Chapter of the NAACP and their Building Restorative Communities Initiative for leading this work in our community and for supporting this event,” Riedel-Johnston said.

Riedel-Johnston said the event was called Stand Against Racism in the past and has been planned for over 10 years. Previous topics for Equity for All included maternal and mental health. Jazmin Duran, the racial and social justice expert said the addition of the circle experience is new for Equity for All.

Registration has closed because they reached capacity, Duran said. A recap will be available after the event at ywcaspokane.org. The performances will start at 5:15 p.m. and the panel will start at 5:30 p.m. with the restorative circle experience to follow.

Aletha Dumas / Contribued

There will be performances from vocalist Alethea Dumas, spoken word poet Twahan Simultanenous and Bollywood Dance. The panel is hosted by Nikita Habimana, a high school junior. Habimana is a member of the NAACP Youth Council and chair of Launch NW Youth Council.

“This year’s event will feature an experiential component of a circle process designed to deepen understanding and engagement on the topic of restorative practices in our community,” Duran said.

Jaime Stacy is the panel moderator and is an educator with Spokane Public Schools. She is the founder and executive director of Strong Women Achieving Greatness as well as the vice president of the Spokane NAACP.

Panelists include April Eberhardt, Inga N. Laurent and Melodi Wynne. Eberhardt is the editor of The Black Lens and recipient of the 2025 Leadership Spokane Alumni Lifetime Achievement award. Laurent is a legal educator and Fulbright Scholar. Wynne is a member of the Spokane Tribe. She has a doctorate in community and cultural psychology and a graduate certificate in conflict resolution from the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

Duran said the YWCA Spokane is planning a Racial Justice Challenge in May. During the challenge participants will be able to reflect on different topics through articles, videos and podcasts. She said it can be a starting point for people to get involved in racial justice and engage in conversations about it.

YWCA Spokane was established in 1903 and has a mission of eliminating racism, empowering women and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity. The YWCA Spokane offers services through a domestic violence hotline, email and text line. There are appointments available for in person meetings, support groups as well as clothing, legal and housing assistance. A full list of services is available on their website.