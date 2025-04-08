Political activist Charlie Kirk announces plans to come to WSU

News Brief by Tracy Simmons | FāVS News

Charlie Kirk, a controversial conservative political activist, announced on Facebook that he’ll be visiting the Washington State University campus this month.

Who is Charlie Kirk?

Kirk, who openly supports Christian nationalism, is the co-founder of Turning Point USA, a nonprofit aimed at promoting free-market principles, limited government and fiscal responsibility among high school and college students through campus activism and educational outreach.

The organization has faced criticism for tactics perceived as divisive, including its “Professor Watchlist,” which seeks to expose professors who, “discriminate against conservative students and advance leftist propaganda in the classroom.” TPUSA also has a School Board Watchlist.

Kirk is coming to Pullman as part of the The American Comeback Tour, which launched earlier this year. The tour challenges progressive ideologies in academia and promotes conservative viewpoints through public debates and discussions.

His visit to WSU is slated for noon on April 17.

It’s not his first trip to Eastern Washington. He visited a Spokane church in 2022.