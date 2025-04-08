47.3 F
Spokane
Tuesday, April 8, 2025
spot_img
HomeNewsLocal NewsPolitical activist Charlie Kirk announces plans to come to WSU
NewsLocal News

Political activist Charlie Kirk announces plans to come to WSU

By: Tracy Simmons

Date:

spot_img

Related stories

Local News

Ubuntu’s ‘I Am Because We Are’ idea inspires ‘Uniting the Inland Northwest’ event

Gonzaga religion professor Itohan Idumwonyi finds strength in Ubuntu philosophy and healing divisions and will impact others with these ideas at FāVS "Uniting the Inland Northwest" April 27.
Commentary

Volunteering overseas at Buddhist retreat helped conquer my fears and grow spiritually

The author takes a brave step and decides to travel overseas to volunteer at a Buddhist Centre across the sea in Derby, England. Read about her experience and what she brought home with her.
Local News

‘El Puente’ DJ blends music, interviews and resources to build bridge to Spokane Latinos

A Spokane DJ creates "El Puente" radio show to build bridge to Spokane's Latino community to vital resources, offering support, info and a cultural music and interviews.
Commentary

RNA inspires new voices, echoing my own beginnings

This year's RNA conference inspires the author's memory on her religion journalism beginnings, as well as her own evolving role in the field over the years.
Local News

Thousands in Spokane say, ‘Hands Off!’

An estimated 5,000 protesters assembled at B A Clark Park Sunday for the "Hands Off" protest organized by Spokane Indivisible, part of a national mobilization against the Trump administration's policies.

Our Sponsors

spot_img
File photo of Charlie Kirk from RNS

News Brief by Tracy Simmons | FāVS News

Charlie Kirk, a controversial conservative political activist, announced on Facebook that he’ll be visiting the Washington State University campus this month.

Who is Charlie Kirk?

Kirk, who openly supports Christian nationalism, is the co-founder of Turning Point USA, a nonprofit aimed at promoting free-market principles, limited government and fiscal responsibility among high school and college students through campus activism and educational outreach.

The organization has faced criticism for tactics perceived as divisive, including its  “Professor Watchlist,” which seeks to expose professors who, “discriminate against conservative students and advance leftist propaganda in the classroom.” TPUSA also has a School Board Watchlist.

Kirk is coming to Pullman as part of the The American Comeback Tour, which launched earlier this year. The tour challenges progressive ideologies in academia and promotes conservative viewpoints through public debates and discussions.

His visit to WSU is slated for noon on April 17.

It’s not his first trip to Eastern Washington. He visited a Spokane church in 2022.

Donate Spring Kickoff
Tracy Simmons
Tracy Simmons
Tracy Simmons is an award-winning journalist specializing in religion reporting and digital entrepreneurship. In her approximate 20 years on the religion beat, Simmons has tucked a notepad in her pocket and found some of her favorite stories aboard cargo ships in New Jersey, on a police chase in Albuquerque, in dusty Texas church bell towers, on the streets of New York and in tent cities in Haiti. Simmons has worked as a multimedia journalist for newspapers across New Mexico, Texas, Connecticut and Washington. She is the executive director of FāVS.News, a digital journalism start-up covering religion news and commentary in Spokane, Washington. She also writes for The Spokesman-Review and national publications. She is a Scholarly Associate Professor of Journalism at Washington State University.

Our Sponsors

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Ubuntu’s ‘I Am Because We Are’ idea inspires ‘Uniting the Inland Northwest’ event
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
spot_img

Mission Statement

FāVS News informs and builds faith and non-faith community through digital journalism and online and offline engagement opportunities.

Sitemap

© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved | Website By: WELL DRESSED WALRUS

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x