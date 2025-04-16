40.6 F
FāVS News editor to give Earth Day keynote at Spokane vigil

By: FāVS News

Date:

Local News

Youth leaders to share vision for unity

A panel of youth advocates will discuss "The Next Generation's Vision for Unity" on April 27 as part of the FāVS News' Uniting the Inland Northwest event.
Commentary

Encounter grace in the cross and empty tomb this Holy Week

This Holy Week, learn how to encounter grace through Christ’s suffering on the cross and redemption as he resurrects from the dead, leaving an empty tomb.
Local News

Eid holidays recognized in Washington, making history

Washington becomes the first state to officially recognize holidays Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha, marking a historic step toward Muslim inclusion.
Local News

Faith and food panel to explore cultural connections

A panel discussion exploring how food and faith unite communities will take place on April 27 as part of the Uniting the Inland Northwest event hosted by FāVS News.
Commentary

Jesus and the power of storytelling come alive during Holy Week

Learn how storytelling connects us to Jesus, Holy Week and each other, inviting deeper faith, healing, imagination and shared community.

Tracy Simmons, editor, executive director and founder of FāVS News / Contributed

FāVS News editor to give Earth Day keynote at Spokane vigil

News Brief by FāVS Staff

Tracy Simmons, executive director of FāVS News, will deliver the keynote address at “A Vigil for the Healing of the Earth” on April 22 at 6 p.m.

Earth Day vigil graphic

The Earth Day event, themed “Moving from Lament to Community Resilience,” brings together faith leaders and environmental advocates to address eco-anxiety and community-based solutions. The vigil will be held at The Tribal Gathering next to Spokane’s City Hall and is open to the public.

The program will begin with gathering music, followed by a welcome from Faith Leaders and Leaders of Conscience acknowledging the land and the Spokane Tribe. Participants will also share stories about environmental impacts, followed by a moment of silence.

Simmons’ keynote will focus on addressing eco-anxiety while connecting with community organizations making environmental differences in the Inland Northwest. The presentation will draw from personal experiences with sustainable living practices and highlight local environmental initiatives.

The event will conclude with closing remarks and an opportunity for attendees to connect with speakers and learn about environmental healing initiatives.

FāVS News
FāVS Newshttps://favs.news/
FāVS News informs and builds faith and non-faith community through digital journalism and online and offline engagement opportunities.

Walter Hesford
Walter Hesford
1 hour ago

This will be an important occasion, Tracy. I really feel for younger folk who face a future of climate change, especially since our government is in denial that it is a reality. I hope and trust you can offer some hope.

0
Reply
Tracy Simmons
Admin
Tracy Simmons
5 minutes ago
Reply to  Walter Hesford

Thanks Walter, I'll do my best!

0
Reply
