FāVS News editor to give Earth Day keynote at Spokane vigil

News Brief by FāVS Staff

Tracy Simmons, executive director of FāVS News, will deliver the keynote address at “A Vigil for the Healing of the Earth” on April 22 at 6 p.m.

The Earth Day event, themed “Moving from Lament to Community Resilience,” brings together faith leaders and environmental advocates to address eco-anxiety and community-based solutions. The vigil will be held at The Tribal Gathering next to Spokane’s City Hall and is open to the public.

The program will begin with gathering music, followed by a welcome from Faith Leaders and Leaders of Conscience acknowledging the land and the Spokane Tribe. Participants will also share stories about environmental impacts, followed by a moment of silence.

Simmons’ keynote will focus on addressing eco-anxiety while connecting with community organizations making environmental differences in the Inland Northwest. The presentation will draw from personal experiences with sustainable living practices and highlight local environmental initiatives.

The event will conclude with closing remarks and an opportunity for attendees to connect with speakers and learn about environmental healing initiatives.