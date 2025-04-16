Youth leaders to share vision for unity

News Brief by FāVS News Staff

A panel of youth advocates will discuss “The Next Generation’s Vision for Unity” on April 27 as part of the Uniting the Inland Northwest event hosted by FāVS News.

The session begins at 5 p.m. in the second floor theater room of the Montvale Event Center in downtown Spokane. Cassy Benefield, associate editor of FāVS News, will moderate the conversation.

Panelists include Himani Agrwal from Spokane Hindu Temple and Cultural Center, Ian Sullivan from Odyssey Youth Movement, Kate Burke of River City Youth Ops, Kevin Illidge from Youth for Christ Spokane, and Kellee Kikumoto representing Lutheran Community Services NW.

Multiracial youth / Photo by oneinchpunch (DepositPhotos)

The discussion will explore how younger generations approach unity differently, what unique perspectives youth leaders bring to addressing community division and how intergenerational partnerships can strengthen unity efforts while honoring distinct generational visions.

The panel is part of the larger Uniting the Inland Northwest event, which starts at 4 p.m. with a keynote address followed by breakout sessions at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. Guests are encouraged to register.