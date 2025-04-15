Faith and food panel to explore cultural connections

News Brief by FāVS News Staff

A panel discussion exploring how food and faith unite communities will take place on April 27 as part of the Uniting the Inland Northwest event hosted by FāVS News.

The role of faith in food traditions

The session titled “How Food and Faith Unite Communities” begins at 5 p.m. on the second floor lounge of the Montvale Event Center in downtown Spokane.

Food writer Adriana Janovich will moderate the discussion.

Food plays a crucial role in daily lives, transcending barriers and bringing people together, which panelists will discuss.

The panelists

Panelists include Kathy Davis from The Dinner Table, Maisa Abudayha and Ross Carper from Feast World Kitchen, and Michelle Triant from Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church.

The conversation will explore how these organizations use food to build community across cultural and religious differences, the significance of traditional dishes in various faith traditions and personal stories of how food and shared meals have created meaningful connections.

The panel is part of the larger Uniting the Inland Northwest event, which starts at 4 p.m. with a keynote address followed by breakout sessions at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Check FāVS each day this week for descriptions of the other panel discussions and view the event website for a full schedule.