38.4 F
Spokane
Tuesday, April 15, 2025
spot_img
HomeNewsLocal NewsFaith and food panel to explore cultural connections
NewsLocal News

Faith and food panel to explore cultural connections

By: FāVS News

Date:

spot_img

Related stories

Local News

Eid holidays recognized in Washington, making history

Washington becomes the first state to officially recognize holidays Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha, marking a historic step toward Muslim inclusion.
Commentary

Jesus and the power of storytelling come alive during Holy Week

Learn how storytelling connects us to Jesus, Holy Week and each other, inviting deeper faith, healing, imagination and shared community.
Local News

Homeless shelter opens at Knox Presbyterian for women in need

Knox Presbyterian opens women-only homeless shelter with Jewels Helping Hands as part of Spokane’s new scattered-site pilot program for the unhoused.
Local News

Dynamic panel unpacks homelessness at FāVS event April 27

Homelessness experts will unpack solutions at a free Spokane panel April 27, 5 p.m., at FāVS event April 27. Register to attend.
Commentary

At St. Gertrude the Paschal flame ignites a deeper faith

At St. Gertrude, Holy Week and Benedictine vows mirror Christ’s love, sacrifice and resurrection through rich, symbolic rituals.

Our Sponsors

spot_img

Faith and food panel to explore cultural connections

News Brief by FāVS News Staff

A panel discussion exploring how food and faith unite communities will take place on April 27 as part of the Uniting the Inland Northwest event hosted by FāVS News.

The role of faith in food traditions

The session titled “How Food and Faith Unite Communities” begins at 5 p.m. on the second floor lounge of the Montvale Event Center in downtown Spokane.

Food writer Adriana Janovich will moderate the discussion.

Food plays a crucial role in daily lives, transcending barriers and bringing people together, which panelists will discuss.

The panelists

Panelists include Kathy Davis from The Dinner Table, Maisa Abudayha and Ross Carper from Feast World Kitchen, and Michelle Triant from Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church.

The conversation will explore how these organizations use food to build community across cultural and religious differences, the significance of traditional dishes in various faith traditions and personal stories of how food and shared meals have created meaningful connections.

The panel is part of the larger Uniting the Inland Northwest event, which starts at 4 p.m. with a keynote address followed by breakout sessions at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Check FāVS each day this week for descriptions of the other panel discussions and view the event website for a full schedule.

Donate Spring Kickoff
FāVS News
FāVS Newshttps://favs.news/
FāVS News informs and builds faith and non-faith community through digital journalism and online and offline engagement opportunities.

Our Sponsors

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Jesus and the power of storytelling come alive during Holy Week
Next article
Eid holidays recognized in Washington, making history

1 COMMENT

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Walter Hesford
Walter Hesford
5 minutes ago

Glad to hear that attention will be paid to food cultures up in Spokane on April 27. Down in Moscow on April 26, attention to food will also be paid at the Family Promise of the Palouse Comfort Food Cookoff! For more information, consult Family Promise’s website.

0
Reply
spot_img

Mission Statement

FāVS News informs and builds faith and non-faith community through digital journalism and online and offline engagement opportunities.

Sitemap

© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved | Website By: WELL DRESSED WALRUS

1
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x