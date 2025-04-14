Dynamic panel unpacks homelessness at FāVS event April 27

News Brief by FāVS Staff

Spokane homelessness experts will gather for a panel discussion titled “Walking in Their Shoes: Understanding Homelessness in Our Community” at the Uniting the Inland Northwest event on April 27.

The tents of homeless people in downtown Seattle taken March 2020. / Photo by CamomileLeyla (DepositPhotos)

The session begins at 5 p.m. on the first floor of the Montvale Event Center in downtown Spokane after the 4 p.m. keynote address. FāVS Board Member Rebecca Cooney will moderate the discussion.

Panelists include representatives from the Spokane Housing Authority: John Chatburn, director of asset management, and Zili Chang, self-sufficiency case manager. Angela Chapman, a graduate of the Transitions program, will share her experiences. Jeremy Press Taylor, a Spokane Area Jewish Family Services volunteer with extensive background in homeless services, will also participate.

Guests are encouraged to register for this free event.

Check FāVS each day this week for descriptions of the other panel discussions and view the event website for a full schedule.