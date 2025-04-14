At St. Gertrude the Paschal flame ignites a deeper faith

Commentary By Julie A. Ferraro | FāVS News

For Catholics and Christians throughout the world, the Triduum — Holy Thursday, Good Friday and Holy Saturday — provides an annual remembrance of God’s unconditional love for humanity, as reflected by two key scripture passages:

“Greater love has no one than this: to lay down one’s life for one’s friends.” (John 15:13) And, “Being found in human form, he humbled himself by becoming obedient to the point of death, even death on a cross.” (Philippians 2:8)

Jesus, through his life and suffering, gave us an example of what it means to give everything, to love purely and completely, and how those who follow that example will ultimately be rewarded with a resurrection into glory.

Sunday Mass with sisters and oblates at the Monastery of St. Gertrude’s in Cottonwood, Idaho. / Photo by Gen Heywood (FāVS News)

When a woman professes her vows as a Benedictine sister, a similar transformation occurs with deep symbolism. During the Eucharistic celebration, she sings, “Receive me, Lord, as you have promised, and I shall live; do not disappoint me in my hope,” (Psalm 119:116) three times. Then, she prostrates herself before the altar — lying face down on the floor — and is covered with a pall, a white sheet used most often to cover a casket during the Mass of Christian Burial at a person’s funeral.

The pall is a reminder of death in Christ, and the woman remains there as the Litany of the Saints is sung, a tribute to those who have gone before in holiness. When that prayer is completed, the pall is removed and she rises, a sign of her resurrection through faith.

She professes the vows of obedience, stability and fidelity to the monastic way of life — observance of the “Rule of St. Benedict,” which will serve as a guidebook for the rest of her life within the community of women in the same monastery, and the greater community of Benedictines, vowed and secular, throughout the world. They find in this 1,500 year old tradition a richness and balance that enables them to seek God in the fullest sense of the term.

Holy Week, during which the Triduum falls, brings home this transformation for all those who celebrate the Last Supper on Thursday evening — with a special liturgy that includes the washing of the feet — and the interactive reading of Christ’s passion on Good Friday, where every voice in attendance joins in the cries of “Crucify Him! Crucify Him!” as the narrative unfolds.

Holy Saturday is a day of expectation, of silence at the Center for Benedictine Life at the Monastery of St. Gertrude in Cottonwood, Idaho — and other Benedictine monasteries — and prayer. As dusk falls, a fire is lit outside the chapel, a sign of the coming light. The Paschal candle is blessed and lit, from which many other candles, held by eager hands, are lit as the symbol of resurrection is carried to the sanctuary.

The history of creation and humanity is read from the pulpit, followed by the singing of the Exsultet, the Easter Proclamation, which includes the words, “Let all corners of the earth be glad, knowing an end to gloom and darkness.”

Cries of Alleluia — silent since Ash Wednesday — rise from joyous throats and bells are rung.

Jesus is risen, and the new life he experiences can be ours!

