Commentary

Let our better ‘ships’ rise with us

By: Gen Heywood

Date:

Ship on the sea / Photo by lurii (DepositPhotos)

Let our better ‘ships’ rise with us

Commentary by Gen Heywood | FāVS News

An anthem needed for our time, comes from Stan Rogers’ 1979 folk song “The Mary Ellen Carter.” The story concerns a great ship sunk because of a drunk and careless captain. Her wealthy owners got the insurance money and were satisfied.

She was forfeited.

Her crew who had been protected by her, knew her real value. They worked hard, faced the dangers and restored the ship.

The Mary Ellen Carter never existed, yet she exists in the truths of her story.

Reckless leaders and greedy corporations let carelessness and greed sink great ships. Those ships include citizen-ships, friend-ships, bipartisan-ships, statesman-ships and others. We who have traveled on these ships must bring them up from their graves, restore and reestablish their service.

ship
Shipwreck on the sea / Photo by kokliang (DepositPhotos)

The current greedy have carefully renovated old ships that hurt and destroy communities. These include partisan-ship, dictator-ship, brinksman-ship and similar. However, the greater ships, seen as unprofitable, are still superior vessels. Working together, these great abandoned ships can rise again. 

In the word’s of Stan Rogers’ song:

And you, to whom adversity has dealt the final blow

With smiling bastards lying to you everywhere you go

Turn to, and put out all your strength of arm and heart and brain

And like the Mary Ellen Carter, rise again.

Rise again, rise again!

Though your heart it be broken and life about to end.

No matter what you’ve lost, be it a home, a love, a friend

Then like the Mary Ellen Carter, rise again!

The views expressed in this opinion column are those of the author. They do not necessarily reflect the views of FāVS News. FāVS News values diverse perspectives and thoughtful analysis on matters of faith and spirituality.

Gen Heywood
Gen Heywood
Rev. Gen Heywood has been active in parish ministry for more than 30 years. From small towns to big cities, she always lets the needs of the community and the congregation be her guide. Gen credits the supportive leadership of Veradale United Church of Christ for including her work to overcome racism, poverty, the war economy and ecological devastation as part of her ministry. “Veradale UCC is a small church with a powerful faith. They are the reason I can be a witness for a world where we do justice, live with compassion and walk humbly with the Divine.” Gen grew up in rural Maine. She received a B.A. in Music Therapy and German from Emmanuel College in Boston, Massachusetts, and her M.Div. from Andover Newton Theological School in Newton, Massachusetts. She is a lifelong learner who lives in Spokane Valley, Washington, with her three dogs, as well as, sometimes, with her amazing young adult children.

