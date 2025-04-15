Eid holidays recognized in Washington, making history

News Story by Lake Lust | FāVS News

The Washington State Legislature approved a bill on March 31 that officially recognizes the Islamic holidays Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha. This makes Washington the first state to do so, with the law taking effect on July 27, 2025.

SB 5106, signed by Gov. Bob Ferguson on April 8, was the product of months of effort by a coalition of Muslim lawmakers and allies, including Spokane activists.

“To have our two major religious holidays recognized by the state is a very big deal and helps us feel included,” Naghmana Sherazi, a social and environmental equity consultant in Spokane, said.

Naghmana Sherazi with Sen. Yasmin Trudeau, D-Tacoma, celebrating the passage of SB 5106 at the state Capitol / Contributed by Naghmana Sherazi

Sherazi is also the Eastern Washington vice chair for the Washington Democrats Muslim Caucus, a group that launched on Jan. 26. She delivered testimony for SB 5106 and collaborated with Sen. Yasmin Trudeau, D-Tacoma, the senator who first introduced the bill and the only Muslim member of the state Senate.

The bill passed with strong bipartisan support in both the Senate (47-1) and the House (68-29) and coincided with Eid al-Fitr, the end of the holy month of Ramadan. Eid al-Adha, a festival marking the end of the Hajj pilgrimage, will begin on June 6 this year.

“It passed because of Yasmin’s advocacy and connections. It shows the solidarity that she’s built up,” Sherazi said. “I love my allies, and I really appreciate the goodwill that this shows to us as Muslims.”

Most states distinguish between “legal holidays,” which entitle employees to paid time off, and “legislatively-recognized days,” which are unpaid but officially celebrated on the state calendar. In Washington, examples of legal holidays include Memorial Day, Juneteenth and Christmas. Recognized days include Columbus Day, the Lunar New Year and now Eid.

The change may help inform school districts and employers when creating calendars or approving time-off requests.

“It’s a bright spot in this very difficult time,” Katie Walker, communications director for the Council on American-Islamic Relations’ Washington chapter (CAIR-WA), said. “It’s a simple law, but it hopefully will lead to better awareness for employers and schools to grant those days off and accommodations.”

The inaugural meeting of the Washington Democrats Muslim Caucus in January. / Courtesy of the American Muslim Advancement Council

More than 100,000 Muslims reside in Washington, or about 1% of the state’s population, according to CAIR-WA. Of that population, a CAIR-WA 2024 Muslim Survey report showed nearly 92% of Muslims said they have experienced discrimination in the state.

Recognizing Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha, which are among Islam’s most significant holidays, follows the report’s advice to government leaders to counter that statistic: “Connect with the Muslim communities that you serve.”

Last year, conflicts arose when Muslim students in Seattle had to choose between high school graduation and Eid festivities, an account Trudeau described during the bill’s testimony.

Sherazi said her own son has missed important athletic meets due to the lack of flexibility around Eid. She also said stigma around Islam in general can sometimes make self-advocacy challenging.

“Not everyone wants to stand up and shout, ‘I’m Muslim,’ because we usually walk with targets on our backs,” she said. “People look at our garb, our color, our accent and we’re singled out as being the undesirables. So to have [Eid] recognized and commemorated, it just is beyond expectation.”