Pope Francis suffers two ‘acute respiratory failures’

The pope has been treated at the hospital for bilateral pneumonia for 18 days.

News Story by Claire Giangravé | Religion News Service

VATICAN CITY (RNS) — Pope Francis suffered two respiratory crises on Monday (March 3), after over two weeks of being treated at the Roman Hospital Gemelli for pneumonia in both lungs.

In a statement issued by the Vatican, doctors said “the Holy Father presented two episodes of acute respiratory failure,” which were caused by mucus obstructing his respiratory tract. The pope’s doctors performed a bronchoscopy to inspect his lungs and aspirated a significant amount of mucus, according to the statement. Francis was later put back on noninvasive mechanical ventilation. Given the complexity of the clinical picture, which the doctors have referred to as “critical,” they said their “prognosis remains guarded.”

Respiratory failure refers to when the lungs cannot get enough oxygen into the bloodstream or the brain, which can then lead to a loss of consciousness. In some cases, it can be deadly. Doctors said in the statement that Francis “remained alert, oriented and cooperative throughout.”

Following months of strenuous work while battling with bronchitis, Pope Francis admitted himself to the hospital on Feb. 14. Doctors found that several bacteria, viruses or fungi contributed to bilateral pneumonia in his lungs and started Francis on an antibiotic therapy. The pope asked that the world remain informed of his health, and throughout the weeks of his hospitalization, a statement has been released by the Vatican spokesperson in the morning and another by his doctors in the evenings.

While at the hospital, Francis has resumed some of his work and has met with a select number of his close Vatican collaborators, according to the spokesperson. The pope has cancelled his appointments for the coming weeks but still delivered written speeches for some meetings and audiences. On Sunday, Francis sent a message for the Angelus prayer where he thanked the medical staff assisting him and the faithful for the many messages of prayers and support he has received.

Candles, flowers and notes are left for Pope Francis under a statue of St. John Paul II outside Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. (RNS photo/Claire Giangravé)

“It is precisely in these moments that we learn even more to trust in the Lord; at the same time, I thank God for giving me the opportunity to share in body and spirit the condition of so many sick and suffering people,” the pope wrote.

Francis also spoke about the conflicts that continue to threaten the world, just as U.S. and European leaders struggle to negotiate a viable peace solution for the war between Russia and Ukraine. “From here, war appears even more absurd,” the pope wrote, remembering “tormented Ukraine, Palestine, Israel, Lebanon, Myanmar, Sudan and Kivu.”

Despite his continued stay at the hospital, the pope concluded his Angelus message with a hopeful “arrivederci,” Italian for “until we meet again.”

Faithful and Vatican prelates have gathered every night in St. Peter’s Square to pray the rosary for the pope’s recovery. On Monday, U.S. Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, who heads the Vatican department for bishops, led the service.

Francis has been susceptible to bronchitis since having had a portion of his right lung removed when he was a youth in his native Argentina. He was treated at the hospital for pneumonia in 2023, and the pope referred to it as a “close call.”