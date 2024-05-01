fbpx
53.7 F
Spokane
Wednesday, May 1, 2024
HomeNewsNational NewsUnited Methodist Church Makes Historic Moves Toward LGBTQ Inclusion
NewsNational News

United Methodist Church Makes Historic Moves Toward LGBTQ Inclusion

By: Tracy Simmons

Date:

96

Related stories

Israel-Hamas War

Gonzaga Students Stage Walkout, Demand University Divest from Companies Linked to Gaza Conflict

On Wednesday Gonzaga University’s Community for Justice in Palestine held a walk out during the lunch hour on campus to stand in solidarity with those being killed in Gaza. The group is demanding that GU divest in arms manufacturers, defense stocks and companies whose activities or investments contribute to or enable the ongoing conflict in Gaza.
Israel-Hamas War

GU Students Plan Walkout Today to Demand Solidarity with Palestine

Students, faculty and staff at Gonzaga University are organizing a walkout on today (Wednesday) at noon to stand in solidarity with the Palestinian people and advocate for their liberation, according to a press release.
Commentary

Facebook Post Misleads: Reading Bible in School Does Not Prevent Prison Sentences

The author critiques a Facebook post suggesting that allowing Bible reading in public schools could prevent imprisonment. She argues against this oversimplified view, highlighting issues such as religious diversity among students and the dangers of promoting one religious text over others. She also distinguishes between adult prisoners and schoolchildren, dismissing the analogy as flawed.
Local News

Mother’s Day Retreat to Celebrate Feminine Energy, Benefit Transitions Programs

This Mother’s Day, Of the Sun Yoga and Sound will host a day-long retreat to celebrate and empower divine feminine energy.
Commentary

Unpacking Complexity: Navigating the Pro-Palestine Student Protests with Nuance

The news cycle since then has been full of stories about pro-Palestine student protests on college campuses across the country. These stories are growing increasingly complex with moving parts that can be difficult to follow. In a world that is so politically divisive, this provides us with a great opportunity to practice nuance.

Our Sponsors

spot_img
spot_img
Sixth day of The UMC General Conference / Screen grab from April 30 Facebook post (Pacific Northwest Conference of The UMC)

United Methodist Church Makes Historic Moves Toward LGBTQ Inclusion

News Brief by Tracy Simmons | FāVS News

Update 7:20 a.m. May 1: Ordination ban of LGBTQ clergy voted out of Book of Discipline.

The United Methodist Church moved a step closer this week toward lifting its decades-old ban on same-sex weddings and LGBTQ clergy through a series of groundbreaking votes at the denomination’s General Conference.

“In general, the mood here is upbeat, and I would classify it as ‘cautiously optimistic’ for the progressive/centrist coalition that is invested in the denomination long term,” said Rev. Gregg Sealey, a reserve delegate from the Pacific Northwest Conference. 

On Tuesday, delegates voted overwhelmingly by 667-54 to approve multiple revisions to the church’s Book of Discipline that remove long-standing restrictions against its LGBTQ members. The changes approved on the consent calendar included eliminating requirements that gay clergy candidates be excluded from ordination, scrapping mandatory penalties for ministers who officiate at same-sex weddings and setting a moratorium on judicial proceedings related to bans on “self-avowed practicing” gay clergy, according to UM News.

Historic Shift Away from 2019 Traditional Plan

The revisions chip away at the UMC’s controversial Traditional Plan passed in 2019 that sought to reinforce the prohibitions on gay marriage and LGBTQ ordination. 

The moves represent a historic shift for the United Methodist Church, which has debated the role of its LGBTQ members for decades as its U.S. congregations have pushed for greater inclusion while many overseas churches remain deeply opposed.

Some conservative congregations have already disaffiliated over the church’s failure to enforce its restrictions, raising concerns that the policy changes could spark further fragmentation. A proposal approved earlier allows for the creation of regional conferences with flexibility to modify rules for their specific contexts.

Sealey said, “In general, there is a spirit of grace and cooperation that has been noticeably absent in the past.”

Supporters of LGBTQ equality hope to remove the denomination’s official stance that homosexuality is “incompatible with Christian teaching” when more petitions come up for a vote later this week.

Tracy Simmons
Tracy Simmons
Tracy Simmons is an award-winning journalist specializing in religion reporting and digital entrepreneurship. In her approximate 20 years on the religion beat, Simmons has tucked a notepad in her pocket and found some of her favorite stories aboard cargo ships in New Jersey, on a police chase in Albuquerque, in dusty Texas church bell towers, on the streets of New York and in tent cities in Haiti. Simmons has worked as a multimedia journalist for newspapers across New Mexico, Texas, Connecticut and Washington. She is the executive director of FāVS.News, a digital journalism start-up covering religion news and commentary in Spokane, Washington. She also writes for The Spokesman-Review and national publications. She is a Scholarly Assistant Professor of Journalism at Washington State University.

Our Sponsors

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Facebook Post Misleads: Reading Bible in School Does Not Prevent Prison Sentences
Next article
GU Students Plan Walkout Today to Demand Solidarity with Palestine
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Mission Statement

FāVS News informs and builds faith and non-faith community through digital journalism and online and offline engagement opportunities.

Sitemap

© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved | Website By: WELL DRESSED WALRUS

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x