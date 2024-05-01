fbpx
Wednesday, May 1, 2024
GU Students Plan Walkout Today to Demand Solidarity with Palestine

By: Tracy Simmons

Date:

91

Gonzaga Students Stage Walkout, Demand University Divest from Companies Linked to Gaza Conflict

On Wednesday Gonzaga University’s Community for Justice in Palestine held a walk out during the lunch hour on campus to stand in solidarity with those being killed in Gaza. The group is demanding that GU divest in arms manufacturers, defense stocks and companies whose activities or investments contribute to or enable the ongoing conflict in Gaza.
United Methodist Church Makes Historic Moves Toward LGBTQ Inclusion

The United Methodist Church moved a step closer this week toward lifting its decades-old ban on same-sex weddings and LGBTQ clergy through a series of groundbreaking votes at the denomination's General Conference.
Facebook Post Misleads: Reading Bible in School Does Not Prevent Prison Sentences

The author critiques a Facebook post suggesting that allowing Bible reading in public schools could prevent imprisonment. She argues against this oversimplified view, highlighting issues such as religious diversity among students and the dangers of promoting one religious text over others. She also distinguishes between adult prisoners and schoolchildren, dismissing the analogy as flawed.
Mother’s Day Retreat to Celebrate Feminine Energy, Benefit Transitions Programs

This Mother’s Day, Of the Sun Yoga and Sound will host a day-long retreat to celebrate and empower divine feminine energy.
Unpacking Complexity: Navigating the Pro-Palestine Student Protests with Nuance

The news cycle since then has been full of stories about pro-Palestine student protests on college campuses across the country. These stories are growing increasingly complex with moving parts that can be difficult to follow. In a world that is so politically divisive, this provides us with a great opportunity to practice nuance.

Gonzaga University / Contributed

Students, faculty and staff at Gonzaga University are organizing a walkout on today (Wednesday) at noon to stand in solidarity with the Palestinian people and advocate for their liberation, according to a press release.

The walkout is led by the GU Community for Justice in Palestine group, which demands that the university disclose its investment portfolio, withdraw from the Inland Northwest Consortium, end study abroad programs in Israel, cut ties with Boeing and divest from arms manufacturers and companies supporting Israeli apartheid.

The organizers, including Jewish and Muslim students, emphasize the need for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and an end to the Israeli occupation of Palestine. They cite the ongoing violence and massacres in Gaza, where over 34,000 Palestinians, including 13,000 children, have been killed by the Israeli state in the last six months, according to a press release.

The protest will start on Herak Lawn, where students will read a letter detailing their demands, make speeches and lead other activities. The group will then march around campus to College Hall and deliver a letter of demands to the university administration. The organizers in a press release, stress that the walkout will not tolerate antisemitism, Islamophobia or hate speech in any form, and their priorities “are to promote true peace and liberation for all.”

Tracy Simmons is an award-winning journalist specializing in religion reporting and digital entrepreneurship. In her approximate 20 years on the religion beat, Simmons has tucked a notepad in her pocket and found some of her favorite stories aboard cargo ships in New Jersey, on a police chase in Albuquerque, in dusty Texas church bell towers, on the streets of New York and in tent cities in Haiti. Simmons has worked as a multimedia journalist for newspapers across New Mexico, Texas, Connecticut and Washington. She is the executive director of FāVS.News, a digital journalism start-up covering religion news and commentary in Spokane, Washington. She also writes for The Spokesman-Review and national publications. She is a Scholarly Assistant Professor of Journalism at Washington State University.

