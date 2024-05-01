GU Students Plan Walkout Today to Demand Solidarity with Palestine

FāVS News Brief

Students, faculty and staff at Gonzaga University are organizing a walkout on today (Wednesday) at noon to stand in solidarity with the Palestinian people and advocate for their liberation, according to a press release.

The walkout is led by the GU Community for Justice in Palestine group, which demands that the university disclose its investment portfolio, withdraw from the Inland Northwest Consortium, end study abroad programs in Israel, cut ties with Boeing and divest from arms manufacturers and companies supporting Israeli apartheid.

The organizers, including Jewish and Muslim students, emphasize the need for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and an end to the Israeli occupation of Palestine. They cite the ongoing violence and massacres in Gaza, where over 34,000 Palestinians, including 13,000 children, have been killed by the Israeli state in the last six months, according to a press release.

The protest will start on Herak Lawn, where students will read a letter detailing their demands, make speeches and lead other activities. The group will then march around campus to College Hall and deliver a letter of demands to the university administration. The organizers in a press release, stress that the walkout will not tolerate antisemitism, Islamophobia or hate speech in any form, and their priorities “are to promote true peace and liberation for all.”