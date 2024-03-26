Spokane’s Church-Based Homeless Shelters Receive Funding to Operate through the Summer

News Brief by Cassy Benefield | FāVS News

The Spokane City Council voted unanimously last week to extend the contract with Jewels Helping Hands to continue funding church-based homeless shelters through the summer.

The city will fund Jewels $342,000 to continue operating at the churches in what are called “scattered site” model shelters. These are smaller homeless shelters that operate within neighborhoods and are spread throughout the city. This model creates less chaos and crime in neighborhoods than congregate models like Trent Avenue’s homeless shelter (TRAC).

City Council President Betsy Wilkerson spoke highly of this “scattered site” model at March 21’s council meeting. She said this in context with TRAC’s recent reduction of beds from 350 to 250 and the need for more beds within the smaller shelter model system.

“I have been a fan of the scattered site model since day one,” Wilkerson said. “A neighborhood can absorb 20, 30, maybe 40 people. But a neighborhood cannot absorb 300 people at one time.”

Councilmember Kittly Klitze said during the meeting she has not heard of any complaints in the churches’ neighborhoods, according to the Inlander.

“I hear really good feedback from the volunteers there, too. I don’t think it’s the same kind of vibe at TRAC,” Klitzke said.

Morning Star Baptist and the New Apostolic Church in the Garland District are two churches currently available to house 30 people each.

Knox Presbyterian is temporarily offline with a plumbing issue, but when it’s back up each church will house 20 people each, the Inlander reports.

Liberty Park Methodist Church ended their availability to shelter 20 people on March 1, according to Spokane Public Radio.