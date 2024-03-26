fbpx
37.7 F
Spokane
Tuesday, March 26, 2024
HomeNewsLocal NewsSpokane’s Church-Based Homeless Shelters Receive Funding to Operate through the Summer
NewsLocal News

Spokane’s Church-Based Homeless Shelters Receive Funding to Operate through the Summer

By: Cassy Benefield

Date:

39

Related stories

Commentary

Inspiring Others: How Our Marriage Turned 50

As we prepare to celebrate 50 years there are so many thoughts and memories going through my head. I have joked about how I don't know how you've put up with me for this long, which is really true in a sense with my Irish enthusiasm and temper.
Israel-Hamas War

Faiths Unite for 25-Mile Gaza Ceasefire Pilgrimage in Spokane

On March 30, Christians, Jews, Muslims and people from multiple faiths in Spokane and the surrounding area will embark on a 25-mile pilgrimage in solidarity and prayer for a ceasefire in Gaza and Israel.
Commentary

Taking the Road ‘Less Traveled by’ Has Made ‘All the Difference’

Pete Haug remembers hearing Robert Frost read his poem "The Road not Taken" 65 years ago. It reminded him of his spiritual journey out of the Christianity of his youth into choosing the Baha'i faith as an adult.
Local News

‘My heart is open to your questions’: Mosque hosts Ramadan dinner for Palouse community

Thirteen days into Ramadan, hushed silence descended on the Pullman Islamic Center. Only shoes sliding into cubbies at the front door interrupted the recitation of prayer. 
Local News

Anna’s Homes: Providing Hope and Refuge for Families Fighting Childhood Cancer

Polly and Joe Schindler, from Post Falls, Idaho, formed the Anna Schindler Foundation with a vision to build homes close to Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital for families to stay — regardless of how many people or for how long — free of charge, while their children are getting care for their cancer.

Our Sponsors

spot_img
spot_img
Morning Star Baptist Church Sign / Contributed

Spokane’s Church-Based Homeless Shelters Receive Funding to Operate through the Summer

News Brief by Cassy Benefield | FāVS News

The Spokane City Council voted unanimously last week to extend the contract with Jewels Helping Hands to continue funding church-based homeless shelters through the summer.

The city will fund Jewels $342,000 to continue operating at the churches in what are called “scattered site” model shelters. These are smaller homeless shelters that operate within neighborhoods and are spread throughout the city. This model creates less chaos and crime in neighborhoods than congregate models like Trent Avenue’s homeless shelter (TRAC).

City Council President Betsy Wilkerson spoke highly of this “scattered site” model at March 21’s council meeting. She said this in context with TRAC’s recent reduction of beds from 350 to 250 and the need for more beds within the smaller shelter model system.

“I have been a fan of the scattered site model since day one,” Wilkerson said. “A neighborhood can absorb 20, 30, maybe 40 people. But a neighborhood cannot absorb 300 people at one time.”

Councilmember Kittly Klitze said during the meeting she has not heard of any complaints in the churches’ neighborhoods, according to the Inlander.

“I hear really good feedback from the volunteers there, too. I don’t think it’s the same kind of vibe at TRAC,” Klitzke said.

Morning Star Baptist and the New Apostolic Church in the Garland District are two churches currently available to house 30 people each.

Knox Presbyterian is temporarily offline with a plumbing issue, but when it’s back up each church will house 20 people each, the Inlander reports.

Liberty Park Methodist Church ended their availability to shelter 20 people on March 1, according to Spokane Public Radio.

Cassy Benefield
Cassy Benefield
Cassy (pronounced like Cassie but spelled with a 'y') Benefield is a wife and mother, a writer and photographer and a huge fan of non-fiction. She has traveled all her life, first as an Army brat. She is a returned Peace Corps volunteer (2004-2006) to Romania where she mainly taught Conversational English. She received her bachelor’s in journalism from Cal Poly Technical University in San Luis Obispo, California. She finds much comfort in her Savior, Jesus Christ, and considers herself a religion nerd who is prone to buy more books, on nearly any topic, than she is ever able to read. She is the associate editor of FāVS.News.

Our Sponsors

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Inspiring Others: How Our Marriage Turned 50
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
spot_img

Mission Statement

FāVS News informs and builds faith and non-faith community through digital journalism and online and offline engagement opportunities.

Sitemap

© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved | Website By: WELL DRESSED WALRUS

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x