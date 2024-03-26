fbpx
37.7 F
Spokane
Tuesday, March 26, 2024
HomeCommentaryInspiring Others: How Our Marriage Turned 50
Commentary

Inspiring Others: How Our Marriage Turned 50

By: Kathy Finley

Date:

59

Related stories

Local News

Spokane’s Church-Based Homeless Shelters Receive Funding to Operate through the Summer

The Spokane City Council voted unanimously last week to extend the contract with Jewels Helping Hands to continue funding church-based homeless shelters through the summer.
Israel-Hamas War

Faiths Unite for 25-Mile Gaza Ceasefire Pilgrimage in Spokane

On March 30, Christians, Jews, Muslims and people from multiple faiths in Spokane and the surrounding area will embark on a 25-mile pilgrimage in solidarity and prayer for a ceasefire in Gaza and Israel.
Commentary

Taking the Road ‘Less Traveled by’ Has Made ‘All the Difference’

Pete Haug remembers hearing Robert Frost read his poem "The Road not Taken" 65 years ago. It reminded him of his spiritual journey out of the Christianity of his youth into choosing the Baha'i faith as an adult.
Local News

‘My heart is open to your questions’: Mosque hosts Ramadan dinner for Palouse community

Thirteen days into Ramadan, hushed silence descended on the Pullman Islamic Center. Only shoes sliding into cubbies at the front door interrupted the recitation of prayer. 
Local News

Anna’s Homes: Providing Hope and Refuge for Families Fighting Childhood Cancer

Polly and Joe Schindler, from Post Falls, Idaho, formed the Anna Schindler Foundation with a vision to build homes close to Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital for families to stay — regardless of how many people or for how long — free of charge, while their children are getting care for their cancer.

Our Sponsors

spot_img
spot_img
Photo by Rawpixel (Depositphotos)

Inspiring Others: How Our Marriage Turned 50

Guest Commentary by Kathy Finley

My dearest Mitch,

As we prepare to celebrate 50 years there are so many thoughts and memories going through my head. If you had told me as a girl that didn’t particularly dream of being married and as a young woman who hadn’t dated much that this would be her future, she wouldn’t have believed you at all. And our getting married not much more than six months after meeting makes the story just that much more unlikely.

But here we are, and all the work we have done with engaged and married couples through the years helping them prepare for and reflect on marriage only sort of prepared us for what we would face together.

There were the challenges of losing our first pregnancy early, having three sons within three and half years, one of whom later developed mental illness, your Parkinson’s disease in the past decade or so, as well as plenty of other health and job challenges along the way.

We never really had many fights or a lot of conflict, although there were a few nights when I had to get up and write in my journal because you are not a night person, and I needed to sort out my feelings before I could sleep.

I have joked about how I don’t know how you’ve put up with me for this long, which is really true in a sense with my Irish enthusiasm and temper. The friction between us has helped rub off some of our rough edges, and being able to laugh together has helped enormously.

From the beginning I had a feeling of safety and trust with you — of Grace, really — and your dry sense of humor always kept me slightly off balance. (There was the famous valentine verse, for example: You’re my valentine; yes, you are. I’d like to take you home in a jar. But I would poke some holes in the top so that your breathing would not stop!)

Some of the best ways that have helped us stay close have come from you, like your plan for a weekly date night out, which we still do, all these years after the kids are gone, and the game we play as we eat lunch while retired, which started with COVID and has continued.

Our friends have been a huge support, one that I’m appreciating anew as we reach this milestone. There’s a group of couples with whom we shared childcare and plenty of ups and downs through the years; we still meet monthly to share prayer with them.

We have no idea what lies ahead, of course; we know that the challenges will be strong from watching friends deal with severe illness and death. But I am more blessed than I can say that I’m facing it with you. Thanks more than I can say for witnessing to my life and being the other half of my heart.      

Kathy Finley
Kathy Finley
Kathleen Finley is a nationally-recognized authority on the Church and family life. The mother of three sons in their 40s, Kathy is a veteran director of parish religious education programs, and from 1977-1983 she was associate director of the Catholic Diocese of Spokane's Family Life Office. Kathy received a bachelor’s in Theology from Gonzaga University and a master’s in Religious Education from Fordham University. She is a former director of L'Arche Spokane. Kathy was a visiting and adjunct instructor in the Religious Studies Department at Gonzaga University. She has also taught in the Sociology Department at Spokane Falls Community College. With her husband, Mitch, Kathy co-authored the award-winning book, “Christian Families in the Real World: Reflections on a Spirituality for the Domestic Church.” She is also the author of “Dear God: Prayers for Families With Children,” “Amen! Prayers for Families With Children,” “Prayers for the Newly Married,” “More Savoring God” and many other books and booklets.

Our Sponsors

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Faiths Unite for 25-Mile Gaza Ceasefire Pilgrimage in Spokane
Next article
Spokane’s Church-Based Homeless Shelters Receive Funding to Operate through the Summer
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
spot_img

Mission Statement

FāVS News informs and builds faith and non-faith community through digital journalism and online and offline engagement opportunities.

Sitemap

© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved | Website By: WELL DRESSED WALRUS

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x