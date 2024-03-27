fbpx
34.9 F
Spokane
Wednesday, March 27, 2024
HomeNewsLocal NewsUtah Women's Basketball Team Experiences Racism in Cd'A
NewsLocal News

Utah Women’s Basketball Team Experiences Racism in Cd’A

By: Cassy Benefield

Date:

60

Related stories

Local News

Spokane’s Church-Based Homeless Shelters Receive Funding to Operate through the Summer

The Spokane City Council voted unanimously last week to extend the contract with Jewels Helping Hands to continue funding church-based homeless shelters through the summer.
Commentary

Inspiring Others: How Our Marriage Turned 50

As we prepare to celebrate 50 years there are so many thoughts and memories going through my head. I have joked about how I don't know how you've put up with me for this long, which is really true in a sense with my Irish enthusiasm and temper.
Israel-Hamas War

Faiths Unite for 25-Mile Gaza Ceasefire Pilgrimage in Spokane

On March 30, Christians, Jews, Muslims and people from multiple faiths in Spokane and the surrounding area will embark on a 25-mile pilgrimage in solidarity and prayer for a ceasefire in Gaza and Israel.
Commentary

Taking the Road ‘Less Traveled by’ Has Made ‘All the Difference’

Pete Haug remembers hearing Robert Frost read his poem "The Road not Taken" 65 years ago. It reminded him of his spiritual journey out of the Christianity of his youth into choosing the Baha'i faith as an adult.
Local News

‘My heart is open to your questions’: Mosque hosts Ramadan dinner for Palouse community

Thirteen days into Ramadan, hushed silence descended on the Pullman Islamic Center. Only shoes sliding into cubbies at the front door interrupted the recitation of prayer. 

Our Sponsors

spot_img
spot_img
Utah Women's Basketball Coach Lynne Roberts speaking at a press conference about the racial incidents she and her team experienced Thursday, March 21, in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

Utah Women’s Basketball Team Experiences Racism in Cd’A

News Story by Cassy Benefield | FāVS News

University of Utah Women’s Basketball Coach Lynne Roberts said at a press conference Tuesday her team experienced “several instances of racial hate crimes” during their stay in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, last week (March 21).

“Racism is real and it happens and it’s awful,” Roberts said.

The team was walking to a restaurant from Coeur d’Alene Resort on Sherman Avenue when a truck displaying a confederate flag drove by with the driver speaking “racial slurs at them including the ‘N’ word,” according to a statement released by the Kootenai County Task Force on Human Relations.

The statement went on to describe a second encounter with the same perpetrator this time with more people. The individual revved their engine while all persons in the truck shouted more racial threats toward the women as they left the restaurant.

“We condemn in the strongest terms these horrendous acts of hatred and if the perpetrators are identified they must account for their actions,” the KCTFHR statement said.

‘It’s messed up’

Roberts and her team said they were shocked by the experience because coming from a college campus with so much diversity, they are not exposed to racism very often.

“For our players and staff to not feel safe in an NCAA Tournament environment, it’s messed up and so we moved hotels. The NCAA and Gonzaga worked to get us in a new hotel and we appreciate that,” she said.

Gonzaga University hosted the NCAA Women’s First and Second Round Basketball Tournament, which Roberts and her team participated in.

UC Irvine women’s basketball team also stayed in Coeur d’Alene due to the limited space in Spokane hotels for the first and second round of the men’s NCAA tournament.

Some of these rooms opened up the day after the incident for both women’s teams to change locations when the first men’s teams in Spokane were eliminated.

A black eye on that experience

Utah Athletics released a statement Tuesday from Athletics Director Mark Harlan, Deputy A.D. Charmelle Green and Women’s Basketball Head Coach Lynne Roberts relating their disappointment in staying so far from the competition site.

“As we continue to heal, we remain very disappointed in the decision to assign our team to hotels such a great distance from the competition site in another state. We will work with NCAA leadership to make it clear that being so far removed from the site was unacceptable and a contributing factor to the impact of this incident,” the statement said.

The University of Utah filed a police report with the City of Coeur d’Alene Police Department the evening of the incident and will continue to work with authorities in their investigation.

“This should be a positive for everybody involved. This should be joyous time for our program. To have a black eye on that experience is unfortunate,” Roberts said.

Cassy Benefield
Cassy Benefield
Cassy (pronounced like Cassie but spelled with a 'y') Benefield is a wife and mother, a writer and photographer and a huge fan of non-fiction. She has traveled all her life, first as an Army brat. She is a returned Peace Corps volunteer (2004-2006) to Romania where she mainly taught Conversational English. She received her bachelor’s in journalism from Cal Poly Technical University in San Luis Obispo, California. She finds much comfort in her Savior, Jesus Christ, and considers herself a religion nerd who is prone to buy more books, on nearly any topic, than she is ever able to read. She is the associate editor of FāVS.News.

Our Sponsors

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Spokane’s Church-Based Homeless Shelters Receive Funding to Operate through the Summer
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
spot_img

Mission Statement

FāVS News informs and builds faith and non-faith community through digital journalism and online and offline engagement opportunities.

Sitemap

© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved | Website By: WELL DRESSED WALRUS

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x