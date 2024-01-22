Faith-Themed Legislative Conference on Jan. 27 Aims to Help Better Spokane

News Brief by Mia Gallegos | FāVS News

This year’s Eastern Washington Legislative Conference entitled “Renewing Hope for the Future” will feature workshops on various issues that may help Spokane to better itself and its greater surrounding area.

Some of the themes to be discussed include racial justice, Indigenous issues, housing issues and more. The event will also encompass a plenary on the environment and panel discussions from young adult activists and several faith leaders from around Eastern Washington.

There will also be an interfaith worship service and briefings on several 2024 legislative issues.

The conference will take place Saturday, Jan. 27, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Spokane Valley United Methodist Church, 115 N Raymond Road, or online via Zoom. Sign up online.

For more information, contact The Fig Tree, 509-535-4112, or Catholic Charities Eastern Washington, 509-358-4273.