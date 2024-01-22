fbpx
Faith-Themed Legislative Conference on Jan. 27 Aims to Help Better Spokane

By: Mia Gallegos

Date:

Faith-Themed Legislative Conference on Jan. 27 Aims to Help Better Spokane

News Brief by Mia Gallegos | FāVS News

This year’s Eastern Washington Legislative Conference entitled “Renewing Hope for the Future” will feature workshops on various issues that may help Spokane to better itself and its greater surrounding area.

Some of the themes to be discussed include racial justice, Indigenous issues, housing issues and more. The event will also encompass a plenary on the environment and panel discussions from young adult activists and several faith leaders from around Eastern Washington.

There will also be an interfaith worship service and briefings on several 2024 legislative issues.

The conference will take place Saturday, Jan. 27, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Spokane Valley United Methodist Church, 115 N Raymond Road, or online via Zoom. Sign up online.

For more information, contact The Fig Tree, 509-535-4112, or Catholic Charities Eastern Washington, 509-358-4273.

Mia Gallegos
Mia Gallegos
Mia Gallegos is a junior studying Journalism and Digital Marketing at Gonzaga University. Her love for journalism began in high school within her hometown of Broomfield, Colorado. She has written for the Gonzaga Bulletin since she first began at GU. Aside from writing, she is a passionate dancer and member of the Gonzaga University Bomb Squad, GU’s exclusively Hip-Hop dance team. Mia is a dedicated Catholic and is excited to be interning with FāVS during the Spring 2024 semester. She is looking forward to learning about religions aside from her own and to gain more journalistic prowess by working with the skilled reporters of FāVS.

