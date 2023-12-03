fbpx
35.7 F
Spokane
Thursday, December 7, 2023
HomeCommentaryAn Atheist Celebrates Christmas
Commentary

An Atheist Celebrates Christmas

By: Sarah Henn Hayward

Date:

Related stories

Commentary

Be Alert. Vigilance Is Needed.

How can we stay vigilant and actively engaged? Vigilance must begin inside our spirits. Courageous self-examination of our motives, but also of our deeper strengths, is called for.
Commentary

The Beatitudes: A Dividing Point Among Christians 

In my social media feeds lately, there have been some Christian ministers telling the same story: Parishioners are complaining or upset over sermons. What are the sermons? Many are ones involving the Beatitudes.
Commentary

All Civilian Lives Matter Says Military Ethicist

Directly targeting civilians or exposing them to disproportionate harm in war is wrong for the same reasons that it is wrong to kill or harm innocent people in peacetime. People who pose no threat to others deserve respect and protection from violence regardless of their nationality or group identity. To violate that respect in war is not only a war crime but a moral crime.
Commentary

Classism, Stigma and Long-Distance Running

The criminalization of the poor is a real phenomenon. Impoverished people in our society are not only criminalized by those who are well-off. We are criminalized by some of the very poor people we find in our midst.
Commentary

How to get someone out of a cult – and what happens afterwards

No one ever sets out to join a cult.

Loading

An Atheist Celebrates Christmas

 

Finding new ways to embrace a season that has changed its meaning

 

Commentary by Sarah Henn Hayward | FāVS News

 

Being a Christian-turned-atheist comes with a lot of difficulties. Fielding disappointed and confused questions from friends and family, finding myself in new territory in my marriage and readjusting many rhythms from my old way of life keep me busy.

Another strange new tension comes around celebrating certain holidays. The first major church holiday that came up after my personal schism was Christmas. The flagship Christian holiday.

Christmas is so commercialized and easily more of a cultural event than a religious event, so I focus on the holiday aspects I liked about it: making Christmas cookies with the kids, decorating the house, driving around to see the lights and attending the holiday events downtown. I leave the religious significance of it all far in the background.

 A Rich History of Symbolism

 

I’ve done research on the Christian appropriation of the many pagan aspects of the holiday. Learning the symbolism of mistletoe and holly and the lessons of the winter solstice brings new depths to my celebrations. Saturnalia and the traditional yule log are interesting to learn about, and we now include a yule log in our decorations.

While not wanting to become pagan or appropriate traditions that are not mine, I enjoy learning about many indigenous customs and traditions regarding the holidays. Exploring these ancient human practices causes me to feel connected to the symbolism that humanity has long placed on these cyclical events in our lives.

Christmas can be fraught for many reasons. By emphasizing the cheerful lights, festive decorations and symbols and myths that connect us to the greater human family, I use Christmas as a time to bring light into the darkness and hope to despair.

 

Parts of this essay have been published earlier in my recently-released book, “Giving Up God: Resurrecting a Spirituality of Love & Wonder.”

Sarah Henn Hayward
Sarah Henn Haywardhttps://sarahhennhayward.com/
Sarah Henn Hayward is a voracious reader, a deep thinker, a curious learner, a nature lover, a former Christian, a Doctor of Physical Therapy and a loyal friend. She is the author of a spiritual memoir, “Giving Up God: Resurrecting an Identity of Love & Wonder,” and a children’s chapter book, “Sedona and the Sloth.” Her newsletter at sarahhennhayward.com highlights thought-provoking books concerning marginalized communities. She lives in Spokane, Washington, with her husband Dan, and their two children.

Ad

spot_img
Previous article
Classism, Stigma and Long-Distance Running
Next article
All Civilian Lives Matter Says Military Ethicist

1 COMMENT

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
James Downard

As an atheist raised in a secular family, we always put up a Christmas tree, sang carols etc. Christmas is far too entertaining a holiday to leave it to just Christians.

Last edited by James Downard
2
Reply

Mission Statement

FāVS News informs and builds faith and non-faith community through digital journalism and online and offline engagement opportunities.

Sitemap

© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved | Website By: WELL DRESSED WALRUS

1
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x