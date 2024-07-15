FāVS News to host Panel & Pizza discussion on Christian nationalism

News brief by FāVS News Staff

FāVS News invites the community for its next Panel & Pizza discussion, this time focusing on Christian nationalism. The event, “Christian Nationalism: Where Do Faith and Patriotism Intersect?” will begin at 5 p.m. on July 27. It will take place at Central Library, 906 W. Main Ave., in rooms A and B.

In light of recent events, including the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump, FāVS Executive Director Tracy Simmons thinks the time is ripe for the community to come together.

She hopes the conversation includes people on all sides of the political spectrum.

“In these turbulent times, it’s crucial that we create spaces for open, respectful dialogue on complex issues like Christian nationalism. Our goal is to foster understanding across different perspectives and explore where faith and patriotism intersect in our society,” she said. “We invite community members from all backgrounds to join us in this important conversation.”

Veteran reporters to lead discussion

Two reporters will lead the discussion by describing their reporting and interest in the subject.

RANGE reporter Aaron Hedge covers local Christian nationalism events and happenings in the community. He’s written extensively about self-proclaimed Christian nationalist Sean Feucht. Hedge’s last two articles on Feucht are “The traveling anti-queer pastor Sean Feucht announces lawsuit against Spokane” and “Sean Feucht is back in Spokane.”

Cassy Benefield started out as a columnist and freelance journalist for FāVS News in 2018. She began her role as associate editor of the website in 2022 and has written columns and news stories about Christian nationalism over the years.

Her last two pieces on the topic are the commentary “What is Christian nationalism?” and her news story “In divisive decision City Council denounces mayor for attendance at ‘Let Us Worship’ event.” The latter article covered Spokane City Council’s vote to denounce former Mayor Nadine Woodward for appearing on stage with Christian nationalist figures Matt Shea and Feucht.

“We selected Aaron Hedge and Cassy Benefield to lead this discussion because of their in-depth, on-the-ground reporting on Christian nationalism in our community,” Simmons said. “Aaron’s extensive coverage of local events and figures like Sean Feucht brings a current, factual perspective to the table. Cassy’s experience, ranging from commentary to news reporting on the topic, offers both analytical depth and local context. Together, they represent the kind of balanced, informed journalism that can help our community navigate this complex issue.”

Simmons will facilitate the discussion.

The event is free to attend, and free pizza provided. Donations to support the work of FāVS News are encouraged.

