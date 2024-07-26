FāVS Religion News Roundup: July 26

News story by FāVS Staff

Fast Learning and Sustainable Housing or FLASH

According to KXLY, the City of Spokane Valley is seeing success with a scattered shelter system for addressing homelessness through a pilot program called FLASH (Fast Leasing and Sustainable Housing), run by Family Promise of Spokane. Since its launch in October, the program has served 205 people from 52 families, surpassing its initial goal of helping 80 people from 25 families. Family Promise CEO Joe Ader reports that the program is not only housing people faster but is also less expensive than traditional mass shelter models.

The FLASH Program has shown promising results, with 95% of families in smaller site locations securing their own housing, compared to only 40% from emergency shelters. This success aligns with Spokane Mayor Lisa Brown’s desire to transition from mass shelters to a smaller, scattered system. The program also aims to prevent homelessness and minimize trauma for children in affected families. Ader notes that there is no statistical evidence of increased crime or negative impacts on neighborhoods where these scattered shelters are located.

Former mayor files claim against city for damages

Former Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward has filed a claim for damages against the city, alleging the City Council violated her free speech rights and engaged in election interference. This stems from a September 2023 resolution condemning her for appearing with Christian nationalists Sean Feucht and Matt Shea, passed by a 4-3 vote. Woodward claims the council’s actions were intended to influence the mayoral election and undermine her candidacy. She is seeking $1.4 million in damages. The city is reviewing her claim. Council member Zack Zappone defended the resolution as within legal authority and constitutional, rejecting Woodward’s allegations.

Largest federal award in Gonzaga’s history for climate resilience programs

Gonzaga University’s Institute for Climate, Water, and the Environment has received a $19.9 million EPA grant to enhance pollution reduction, climate resilience and environmental justice in Spokane. Funded by the Inflation Reduction Act, the grant supports the Spokane Climate Resilience Project, partnering with the Carl Maxey Center, Spokane Neighborhood Action Partners (SNAP) and the City of Spokane.

The initiative addresses extreme heat and wildfire smoke impacts, focusing on low-income families. SNAP will use $8 million to install electric heat pumps in 300 homes, improving air quality and cooling. The City of Spokane’s $8 million will fund solar arrays and resilience hubs at community centers. The Carl Maxey Center will receive $900,000 for building upgrades and solar installations. The project also includes a $2.7 million Community Climate Action Fund and scholarships for climate action planning courses.

This grant is the largest federal award in Gonzaga’s history and a significant investment in Spokane’s climate resilience.

WA climate funds awarded to Washington Indian Tribes

The Washington State Department of Commerce awarded $52 million in Climate Commitment Act funds to support climate resilience for 28 federally recognized tribes in Washington and four others with lands in the state. This grant process, co-designed with tribes, aims to reflect tribal expertise and priorities. Governor Jay Inslee emphasized the importance of environmental justice and tribal sovereignty in these efforts. Commerce Director Mike Fong praised the tribes’ leadership in green energy and climate resilience.

The funds, distributed as direct appropriations, formula grants and competitive grants, support various project stages, including planning and construction. For example, the Quinault Indian Nation will use $13 million for infrastructure to relocate villages from flooding and tsunami zones, including a new water infrastructure.

This funding aims to enhance tribal climate resilience and protect communities. Local tribes receiving funds include Spokane Tribe of Indians, The Kalispel Tribe of Indians, The Coeur d’Alene Tribe and The Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation.

‘Sadako and the Thousand Paper Cranes’

The Shadle Park Library will host a free story hour on Aug. 7 from 3-4 p.m. in its classroom, 211 W. Wellesley.

The event coincides with the 79th anniversary of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima, Japan.

Rusty Nelson, a member of Veterans for Peace, will read from the picture book “Sadako and the Thousand Paper Cranes.” A discussion will follow the reading.

The event is open to all ages, though parental discretion is advised for younger children. Attendees are encouraged to bring tissues.

FāVS Panel & Pizza event Saturday

Don’t forget to join FāVS News for a discussion on Christian nationalism at its last Panel & Pizza event.

The discussion will be led by Range Reporter, Aaron Hedge, and FāVS Associate Editor, Cassy Benefield, both of whom have spent years covering Christian nationalism in the local community.

FāVS Executive Director, Tracy Simmons hopes the conversation includes people on all sides of the political spectrum.

The event, “Christian Nationalism: Where Do Faith and Patriotism Intersect?” will begin at 5:30 p.m. on July 27 at the Central-Spokane Public Library. It is free for all, and free pizza will be provided.