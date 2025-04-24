Hearts across the Inland Northwest mourn the loss of Pope Francis



News Story by Lisa Ormond | FāVS News

This week, Inland Northwest Catholic communities paused to honor the life and legacy of Pope Francis, a worldwide religious leader and icon for peace. He passed on Easter Monday, April 21, at the age of 88.

Across the region, Catholics mourned and memorialized their Holy Father and remembered his papal reign that spanned just over 12 years. His unwavering faith, humility and compassion inspired many locally as well as millions around the world.

Overflowing, heartful expressions poured out from area Catholics who still were processing the sudden news of Pope Francis’ passing, which came less than a half a day for church communities following Easter celebrations.

Local reaction from bishops

Washington and Idaho Catholic bishops provided immediate comment to honor Pope Francis and his papacy offering insights to his notable accomplishments.

Bishop Thomas A. Daly of the Diocese of Spokane oversees Eastern Washington Catholic communities estimated at 85,000 faithful. He provided this statement April 21.

“Perhaps the greatest legacy which Pope Francis left the Church was his emphasis on mercy. The Holy Father created hundreds of Missionaries of Mercy throughout the world and intended these priests to be living signs of God’s love and welcome to all those seeking forgiveness. The fact that he designated three priests to be Missionaries of Mercy in the Diocese of Spokane demonstrated his fatherly care for our local Church.”

Bishop Peter F. Christensen of the Diocese of Boise leads approximately 150,000 Catholics in the state of Idaho. He provided this statement April 21.

“Born in Argentina, Jorge Mario Bergoglio became the first pope in history from the Western hemisphere. He was also the first Jesuit pontiff and the first to take the name of St. Francis of Assisi. Like the 13th-century saint, Pope Francis put forward a ‘back to basics’ agenda, focusing the faithful on the heart of the Gospel, with a renewed commitment to those in need and caring for our common home.”

Local reaction from clergy and parishioners

Across Northern Idaho, members of Catholic communities shared expressions of sadness for the pontiff’s death but also deep gratitude for his dedication to the church and the change he brought during the dozen years he served as pope.

Rev. Sleeva Raju Madanu, St. George Catholic Church, Post Falls, Idaho

“The gentleness and outgoing love of Pope Francis will be remembered by all,” said Madanu. “Pope Francis was known for his love for the poor and the lessons of humility by which he lived. I remember this quote that Pope Francis often used, ‘Who am I to judge another?’ I took this phrase deeply into my own heart, and it’s one I’ve tried to live by myself.”

Rev. Sleeva Raju Madanu of St. George’s Catholic parish in Post Falls consecrates the bread and wine last week during Holy Thursday, the Mass of the Lord’s Supper. / Photo by Lisa Ormond (FāVS News)

Colin Meyer, St. Mary’s Catholic Church Diaconate Formation Candidate and parishioner, Moscow, Idaho

“The news shook me and left me deeply sad for a little while. But then I had a thought. Who was I sad for? The Holy Father is in Jesus’ arms. He is where we all long to be, enjoying the banquet that was prepared for him upon his arrival. He was welcomed, and Heaven rejoiced.

In his life, the Holy Father was a man all about unity; he brought people together. He walked with Christ and was so very attached to our Blessed Mother. Sad? Maybe because I won’t be able to see his works of mercy on this earth again but overjoyed that he made it home to The Father, as I am sure He said, ‘Welcome home, my good and faithful servant, well done.”’

Debbie Ellis, St. George Catholic Church Parish Council Chairperson, Post Falls, Idaho

“We are so grateful that we had Pope Francis for one more Easter. We knew that his health was precarious and that he was declining, but the fact that he was able to give the Easter blessing yesterday in St. Peter’s Basilica made his passing such a shock to us. It’s a heartbreaking day. This Jubilee Year should be seen in that light. Like all good Catholics, I will be praying for his soul and for the Holy Spirit to guide the Cardinals in their sacred task.”

Cameron Edman (alongside wife, Genavive, and their five sons), St. Thomas Catholic Church, Coeur d’Alene, Idaho

“As a protestant convert to the Catholic faith, my appreciation and respect for Apostolic Tradition and the role of St. Peter’s Chair is one of awe, humility and gratitude for the many men who’ve taken up this most important and weighty task. While every pope is human and makes mistakes, his role as pope is quite essential for the transmission of the faith.

My wife, our children and I are praying for the repose of the soul of Pope Francis and fasting for the many cardinal electors who will now seek to follow the inspiration of the Holy Spirit as they go about electing the next leader of Holy Mother Church. We are grateful for Pope Francis’ life of humble service to the Church and pray that he experiences the ultimate joy and peace of the beatific vision.”

North Idaho Oblate Group of the Center of Benedictine Life at St. Gertrude’s Monastery

Reflections offered by Paula Marano, Joan Genter and Melanie Coffman, members of St. Pius X Catholic Church, Coeur d’Alene, Idaho

“Pope Francis courageously and prayerfully shepherded the flock with a vision like some Benedictine values found at the Center of Benedictine Life at St. Gertrude’s Monastery: Prayer awakens. Justice impels. Compassion acts.

Pope Francis modeled hope, hospitality and love for all of humanity. We are grateful for his life here on earth and pray now for his eternal life with our Creator in the heavenly community.”

Sister Margaret Johnson, OSU, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Moscow, Idaho

Sister Margaret Johnson, Ursuline Sister of the Roman Union for 59 years; giving service at St. Mary’s parish and Catholic School in Moscow, Idaho. / Contributed

“I have never had the opportunity to meet Pope Francis in person. However, his spirit has encompassed our world in so many beautiful and loving ways.

He was truly a Pope for all peoples. His smile was all-embracing. I’ll never forget the night he made his first appearance as Pope on the balcony. He requested that all present extend their prayers on him before he blessed the crowd. That simple gesture spoke volumes to me of a man, a priest, very humbly present to the people.

His life of service showed this to be true for the years of his pontificate. He was a man of peace, of joy with a delightful zest for life possessing a great sense of humor. We have been blessed to have had him as our Pope. May he be experiencing the fullness of resurrection with his God and loved ones.”

Local upcoming Masses in Pope Francis’ Honor

When contacted, several parishes mentioned to FāVS that special remembrance Masses or prayer events for Pope Francis will likely be scheduled in the coming week. Several Inland Northwest Catholic church offices were closed and/or only partially-staffed following Holy Week.

Events below are confirmed.

Thursday at noon: Mass at Cathedral of Our Lady of Lourdes in Spokane.

April 29, at 6 p.m.: Mass and Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament at St. George Catholic Church in Post Falls.