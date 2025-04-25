FāVS Religion News Roundup: April 25

Seattle police accused of allegedly using excessive force on two Black Muslim woman

The Washington state chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations filed a complaint Thursday with the Seattle Office of Police Accountability after two Black Muslim women were allegedly subjected to excessive force by Seattle police responding to a false report in February. The incident occurred when the women, ages 28 and 20, were confronted by officers with drawn weapons after parking downtown. They were handcuffed and one was tackled, requiring emergency medical attention. CAIR-WA said security footage confirmed the women had no gun, contrary to claims made by a white male driver who had previously harassed them. The driver allegedly reported that one woman threatened him with a weapon and used a slur.

CAIR-WA’s complaint argues officers failed to use de-escalation tactics, employed excessive force and didn’t properly document potential bias in what they describe as a “swatting” incident. The complaint calls for an investigation into policy violations, charges against the caller and reforms to prevent what one victim described as “inhumane” treatment that left both women traumatized and afraid to leave their home.

Sravasti Abbey announces special class ‘Lamp for the Path to Enlightment’ for mid-May

Geshe Gendun Samdup will teach on the Buddhist text “Lamp for the Path to Enlightenment” May 13-17 at Sravasti Abbey near Newport, Washington. Samdup, who served as personal attendant to Tibetan Buddhist lama Serkong Rinpoche and earned a Geshe Lharampa degree (equivalent to a PhD) from Ganden Jangtse Monastery, will deliver sessions twice daily Tuesday through Friday with one session Saturday. The 11th-century text by Indian master Jowo Atisha outlines practices leading to full awakening in 68 verses and forms the basis for teachings in the lineage of the Dalai Lama. Participants may attend as residents or commuters with registration required at sravastiabbey.org/GesheSamdup2025.

Easter greeting goes brutally wrong

A 19-year-old Washington state woman is facing attempted murder charges after allegedly stabbing her parents during an Easter dispute over religion. McKenzy Hafer, of Vancouver, reportedly attacked her father, stabbing him in the stomach after he wished her “Happy resurrection day” and she responded that she doesn’t believe in God. Court documents state she then cut her mother’s throat when the woman began yelling. Police found Hafer in the front yard of the family home and took her into custody.

Holococaust observance drew hundreds this week

Temple Beth Shalom hosted its 30th annual Spokane Community Observance of the Holocaust this week, drawing hundreds to remember the 6 million Jews killed during World War II. The event featured a candle-lighting ceremony honoring Holocaust victims and survivors, including Spokane resident and survivor Carla Peperzak, who lit the first candle alongside Gonzaga University employees who created a documentary about her resistance work. This year’s theme, “Survival and Life After the Holocaust,” was reflected in artwork by local students who highlighted survivors’ post-Holocaust lives. Organizers noted the observance comes during “a time of antisemitism that has been unprecedented since the time of World War II,” with prayers offered for hostages and peace in Israel.

National Arab American Heritage Month comes to the library

Spokane Public Library is celebrating National Arab American Heritage Month this April, honoring the 3.7 million Arab Americans who represent diverse backgrounds from North Africa to Southwest Asia. As the Arab American Institute notes, this community includes Syrians, Lebanese, Egyptians, Palestinians, Iraqis, Jordanians and Yemenis, representing various faiths, races, sexual orientations, gender identities and abilities. The library highlights recently published books by Arab and Arab American writers available to patrons, reflecting the institute’s sentiment that “The story of Arab Americans is the story of America.” Read the full booklist here.

FāVS event seeks to unite Inland NW

FāVS News will host “Uniting the Inland Northwest,” a free community event focused on bridging regional divides, April 27, at the Montvale Event Center in downtown Spokane. Gonzaga University professor and Humanities Washington speaker Itohan Idumwonyi will deliver the keynote address on Ubuntu philosophy, which emphasizes community building and “directing one’s own humanity to others” to foster interconnectedness. The gathering will feature six breakout sessions addressing regional issues. Free registration is requested to provide organizers with an accurate headcount.

