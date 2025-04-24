As world mourns Pope Francis, the Vatican’s conclave convenes

Analysis by Lisa Ormond | FāVS News

The Vatican is in transition mode to a new papal leadership following Pope Francis’ death on Easter Monday. A series of events, steeped in 2,000-year-old tradition, is moving methodically forward in Vatican City. There’s a process, timeline and terminology to be followed. Here are a few of those events now in motion being carried forth.

Event #1 — Current pope is confirmed dead

Papal Chamberlain Cardinal Kevin Farrell, a former bishop of the Diocese of Dallas, confirmed the death of the pope on Easter Monday, April 21. He then made the announcement in Latin to all gathered around the deathbed that the pope had passed away, a formal declaration of his death. The word of the passing was then shared worldwide.

People from all religions and ambassadors gathered for a prayer and condolence meeting in honor of Pope Francis, at Diocesan Community Centre Gol Dak Khana on April 21 in New Delhi, India, after the church made the worldwide announcement via video. / Photo by Salman Ali-Hindustan Times (DepositPhotos)

Event #2 — A short-term Catholic boss takes over

Papal Chamberlain Cardinal Kevin Farrell, a former bishop of the Diocese of Dallas, who will oversee the transition from Pope Francis to the new pope as the carmerlengo chosen by Francis before his death. / Photo by Romanuspontifex (Wikipedia)

The 77-year-old Farrell, who spent more than 30 years working in churches in the United States, is the person at the top overseeing the consequential steps of papal transition. He holds a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Notre Dame, Indiana.

Reports talk about Farrell’s expertise catching the eye of Pope Francis who made him one of his most trusted collaborators. In 2016, Francis appointed the then Bishop of Dallas to be the leader of the Vatican’s family life, later making him a cardinal and then, three years later, choosing him for the important and sensitive position of camerlengo, the official name of the one who serves the church when it transitions from one pope to another.

Farrell is the highest-ranking U.S. bishop in the church’s central administration and known as a strong decision maker and organizer who has the advantage of being a fluent English and Spanish speaker, the two most widely spoken languages in the global church. He is also known to speak Italian and Irish Gaelic.

Event #3 — Preparations, procession, viewing

The body of the late Pope Francis has already been transferred to St. Peter’s Basilica to lie in state until his funeral on Saturday morning, according to Vatican News.

The coffin containing the pope’s body was carried from the chapel of the Casa Santa Marta to St. Peter’s Basilica, so that the faithful may pay their respects to the pontiff. This ritual step involved a procession, prayer and ceremonial Liturgy of the Word prior to an open viewing period that lasts through Friday before Francis’ formal funeral on Saturday.

The camerlengo led the procession. As part of the reforms he made, Francis removed the requirement that the pope’s body be laid on an elevated bier for public viewing; instead, the pope’s body is to be placed in a simple coffin facing the pews.

Event #4 — Pope funeral and burial

Francis’ funeral is scheduled for Saturday, April 26, at 1 a.m. PST and 10 a.m. Vatican City time in St. Peter’s Square in front of St. Peter’s Basilica, the Vatican said. Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, dean of the College of Cardinals, will preside at the funeral Mass.

The funeral is expected to be televised on major news networks. NBC News confirmed that it will be broadcasting live coverage of the proceedings. BBC News is also expected to broadcast live coverage from Rome on its website.

After the service, his body will be taken to St. Peter’s Basilica before it’s entombed at the Basilica of St. Mary Major. The pope will be buried at St. Mary Major, making him the first pontiff in more than 100 years not to be laid to rest in St. Peter’s Basilica, according to BBC News. This was the pope’s decision, which he confirmed in 2023.

Event: #5 — The Conclave

Cardinals from around the world were contacted following the formal announcement of the pope’s death on April 21 and summoned to the Vatican. Within 15 to 20 days after a pope’s death the conclave opens and the process to select the next pope begins.

Pope Francis in St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican celebrates the Mass for the funeral of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, Joseph Ratzinger, who died on December 31, 2022, at the age of 95. Pope Benedict XVI was pontiff from 2005 to 2013 when he resigned from his role. / Photo by m.iacobucci.tiscali.it (DepositPhotos)

“Conclave” comes from the Latin word conclavium. It means “a room that can be locked up,” emphasizing the secrecy and confidentiality of the mysterious papal selection process.

Hoping for unity

The world will soon pay their final respects to Pope Francis, 266th head of the Catholic Church, as they wait for a new papal leader to be elected and shepherd the approximately 1.4 billion Catholics around the globe.

It is a time for hope and for prayer that the newly-selected pope will inspire morale and spiritual principles among all peoples to seek peace, unity and love within their communities and between one another.