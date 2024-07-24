Gimme a break, God: Faith and frustration in a world of golden calves

Commentary by Paul Graves | FāVS News

I’m really sorry, God, but my tolerance for religious claptrap has reached its limits. So I need to vent. Since I always say you are as close as my breath, I choose you as my venting target!



After the attempted assassination of Donald Trump, a July 17 newspaper article had a predictable headline: “Trump faithful say God is on his side.” An understandable reaction for too many people.



The article shows your name being jerked back and forth between people who have decided Trump is like the “Golden Calf” of Exodus fame. One person even said: “God protect Our GEOTUS – the acronym for ‘God-Emperor of the United States.’”



Singer Lee Greenwood said God had saved Trump’s life so he could be the next president. Some illustrations have shown the Holy Ghost deflecting the bullet. Need I go on, God?



I’m very relieved that the assassination attempt failed on July 13! Yet, I can’t chalk that up to you singling out Trump for protection. Some theologically-wise friends of mine suggest you aren’t really in the protection business. I agree.



Still, I’m also very distressed that those who decided you are on Trump’s side – because he was spared being murdered – seem to forget this: another man was killed by the shooter when he tried to protect his family. You are with his family because the bullet did not miss him. I don’t say that flippantly.



While I can’t understand why “bad things happen to good people,” I’m confident that the compassion shown by Jesus comes from a divinely-inspired urge to suffer with others when tragedy is unavoidable. Toxic religion and politics quite beside the point!

Biblical misunderstandings will always plague us

Going back to the golden calf story, let’s talk about biblical misunderstandings. Many people don’t realize there are two commandment stories in Exodus. And I’m thinking they’re in the wrong order.



Why did the Exodus story-tellers split up the commandment stories like that? That confuses easily-confused Bible readers.

The commandments were listed in Exodus 20:1-17. But no mention of the golden is calf there. No, readers have to wait until chapter 32 of Exodus for that story. You know the rest, God.



As Moses returned with the commandments tablets, you told him the people had messed up. Then he discovered his brother Aaron had given in to the people’s fears that Moses wouldn’t return, and voila! The calf was created. In his fury, Moses broke the tablets!



So why aren’t these two commandment stories told as one story? That messes with casual readers who look for a seamless story line. At least, shouldn’t the golden calf story come before the final set of tablets were delivered to the Hebrews?



What I find ironic, oxymoronic – or simply contradictory – is how easily we can point to golden calf imagery, and then seem willfully ignorant of the first commandment listed in Ex. 20:3-6. It begins “Worship no god but me…” No wonder Moses smashed the tablets! I can almost see you smiling at that.

Our fear-based impulses get us into trouble

Maybe you subversively enjoyed this story. It sure shows how people’s fearfulness will rush them to create any little god who promises what that god can never deliver. It’s part of who we are, isn’t it?



But it drives me crazy to admit our fearful impulses drive us to do stupid and destructive things. They really threaten both our healthy relationships and the compassionate society we say we want to co-create with you.



So, could you maybe gimme a break, God? Help me see more clearly how to walk away from the golden calves I help build so I – and we – can keep your love of us front and center. I’m still the faithful skeptic you love.

