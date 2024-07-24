Sravasti Abbey to host Tibetan nun as she shares her story of faith and courage

News brief by FāVS staff

Sravasti Abbey will host Geshema Delek Wangmo as she shares her life story as a Tibetan Buddhist nun. The event will be held on Sunday, Aug. 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Abbey.

Her story is a tale of faith, courage, resilience, purpose and tenacity. Her public talk, in English, relates her life as a Tibetan Buddhist nun and her monastic education. She will share about her role as a teacher of other nuns and her aspirations for Tibetan Buddhism in the future.

Wangmo is among the first Tibetan Buddhist nuns to complete the rigorous education of a geshe — equivalent to a doctorate in Buddhist Studies — once reserved for monks only. Born in Tibet in 1970 to a nomad family, she was illiterate when she ordained as a Buddhist nun at the age of 15.

Today, Wangmo is a Buddhist scholar and practitioner from Dolma Ling Nunnery in India. She is a principal teacher for nuns in her community.

A vegetarian potluck lunch follows her presentation, which will be livestreamed and in-person.

All are welcome, and registration is required. Find out more here.