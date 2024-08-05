Vacation Bible School: It’s not just for kids anymore — adults want in too

News story by Lisa Ormond| FāVS News

When the regular school year ends and summertime hits, Christian churches across the country kick into Vacation Bible School mode and offer a fun-filled faith education week to reach and teach children about Jesus. This free spiritual youth outreach program has been a foundational ministry in this country for over 125 years.

But what may come as a surprise is that Vacation Bible School (VBS) is not just for kids anymore. Adults as well as teens are finding their way to VBS programs in their hometowns.

“VBS has a powerful and important place in our communities,” said Marilyn Lewis, a Colfax, Washington, retired public-school teacher of 40 years.

She taught “teenagers” during her career and now lives in Moscow, Idaho. She has been a VBS helper in years past at various churches, but this was her first-time volunteering at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Moscow. As a volunteer, she taught third, fourth and fifth graders about the Bible and Jesus.

“I believe in investing in children and want to do my part to teach our youth a peaceful way to be.” Lewis said. “I see VBS as a supportive hand that comes alongside the parent’s role and teachings in the home.”

Many volunteer hands give it life

This is the fourth year St. Mary’s Religious Education Coordinator Jenny Morrison organized and offered the VBS program at her parish. She reports it is not only surviving but thriving against the increased multitude of summer activity choices families and kids have at their fingertips.

“Now that we’ve done this for several years, we’ve really created a long-lasting event that children and volunteers want to flock to. Every year I’m amazed just how generous and giving our community is and the children keep coming back,” she said.

Clearly, increased numbers are a positive for any church offering a VBS program. But to sustain and support attendance growth, more adult volunteers are needed. Volunteers are the bread and butter of this youth ministry, and St. Mary’s is no different. Morrison estimates she needs approximately one volunteer for every two children in attendance. This year she had about 30 children between the ages of 4 to 10 years participate.

Morrison said she is deeply grateful for her volunteers who take time away from their lives to give of themselves to others, especially the children.

“It mysteriously unfolds as the week goes on — the gifts that the children receive from the fellowship and activities, but you can also see that the volunteers receive treasures, too,” she said. “There is this spiritual energy surge among everyone. It feels like a miracle to me every year when it all just comes together and happens.”

A simple gathering of smiles, song and heart

At VBS, children learn there is a place for everyone at Jesus’ table, now and forever. Community, friendship and harmony are encouraged and instilled. The volunteers mentor and walk with the children throughout the week of adventure and exploration.

A typical program has a theme and includes a combination of biblical lessons and prayer, singing and dancing, craft making, games and snacks. It is a jam-packed week of excitement.

“Volunteers have many options to help from bringing and cutting up snacks to mentoring biblical lessons to setting up and guiding the children in craft making to just dancing and hanging out with the kids,” Morrison said. “It is a blast.”

Volunteer and retired nurse Mary Totten prepped and served theme-based snacks to the kids during the St. Mary’s VBS program. She said she was delighted by what she saw, especially the “pure” love and obvious passion for learning about Jesus.

“VBS is a wonderful blessing to see our children filled with joy,” Totten said.

Bountiful bennies for volunteers

What initially lures adults to volunteer at VBS is the desire to serve. What keeps them coming back are the unexpected, hidden gems that arise from being with the children.

Totten described one of her delights.

“I loved seeing children helping other children with kindness and care,” she said. “And during music time, I couldn’t take the smile off my face seeing their enthusiastic singing and dancing. It was stuck there all week.”

Each day at VBS, time was set aside for the children to sing and dance together with rousing songs led by St. Mary’s parish musicians. / Photo by Heidi Rutar (St. Mary’s VBS volunteer and parent)

Many reasons keep smiles on volunteers’ faces and spirits uplifted while supporting the children with faith formation, fellowship and the plethora of activities offered.

“The kid’s songs were fabulous, and the children just sang their hearts out,” Lewis said.

She added that she herself attended VBS during the summers in her youth that left an impression on her spirit.

“The songs stick with you for life. I still sing VBS songs to myself from my youth and being here — hearing the music — so uplifted my heart,” she said.

A spiritual path of discovery

The biblical teachings woven throughout the week’s activities are a foundational cornerstone of this summertime ministry started over a century ago.

For Lewis, the biblical learning is a key aspect of the week. As an 8-year-old girl, Lewis said she herself had an “epiphany” at one of the first VBS’s she went to.

“For the first time, I was taught about the Bible, really taught. It left a deposit in me to this day,” she said.

Morrison thinks VBS invites children to learn about the Bible “in fun, memorable ways.”

“Heck, I know as a volunteer I’ve learned some stories about the Bible that I wasn’t super familiar with,” smiled Morrison. “It’s spiritually fulfilling to learn stories along with the kids.”

Touching souls

Lewis noticed a vibe among the children that moved her profoundly. “The children were so patient during lesson time and prayer,” Lewis said. “The sweet reverence I experienced — I will never forget it.”

She viewed VBS and her volunteer time as a gift given beyond herself.

“It really serves as an introductory, unifying path that other Christians are out there, and you are not alone. It’s comforting,” she said.

St. Mary’s program organizer Morrison dittoed Lewis.

“Vacation Bible School is an important demonstration, though lighthearted, of how everyone is valued, welcomed and part of a community no matter what,” said Morrison. “It is a fun, real life display of faith being a bridge to fellowship and cooperation.”

Giving rise to ‘our future’

While volunteering comes with some unknowns, it also gives rise to other benefits that are unseen.

“I see my time as a VBS volunteer as a spiritual investment in the next generation,” Lewis said. “It feels so good to help, and I definitely want to do it again if I have the chance.”

Volunteer Totten agreed with Lewis’ reflection but went a step further.

“Seeing these children at VBS gives me hope for our future,” she said.