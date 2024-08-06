Where there is hope, fear loses its power

Commentary by Sarah Haug | FāVS News

Anyone reading the newspaper today will find articles describing a dark future for the world. Whether it’s global climate change, increasing population, decreasing population, destructive politics, discrimination and prejudice or any of a number of current societal ills, the message is always grim.

We have had a hard time of it of late. Most of us haven’t really recovered from the social consequences of COVID. Young people are suffering in vast numbers to the point that it is officially a “crisis.”

While many are talking about the causes of this crisis, the solutions usually focus on getting more money for counseling; destigmatizing asking for help; and improving access to resources. All are necessary, but none addresses the underlying issues that created this situation in the first place. We are driven by fear of what may befall us rather than hope for what we can achieve.

Nearly 40 years ago, the Universal House of Justice, the world governing body of the Baha’i Faith, wrote: “The dark horizon faced by [the] world … acutely affects the outlook of the younger generations.” They specifically called attention to the young and their “distressing lack of hope and their indulgence in desperate but futile and even dangerous solutions” to the world’s problems.

These words were written in 1985 when I was 16-years-old. At the time, we were living under the cloud of nuclear annihilation. The world was rife with inequality. For many young people, there didn’t seem to be much point in doing anything except living in the moment, and little hope for a livable future.

But there was hope then, and there still is hope now!

Disastrous events are reported in the news, but each and every one is caused by people, separately and collectively. And that means each person’s decisions are not only important, but they make a difference in the world. The world we want to create comes about one decision at a time.

I discovered the Baha’i Faith when I was 21-years-old. It provided me with a vision for a way forward not only for myself, but for the entire world — one that lies in each person’s choices. We choose to treat our neighbor better than we treat ourselves. We choose to care, to be kind, to be trustworthy and to love. Through our words and deeds we can make the world a better place each day.

‘Abdu’l-Baha reminds us, “Let not fear fall upon you … blessed are they that stand firm and immovable as the rock and brave the storm and stress of this tempestuous hour.”

There is no denying we face challenges, but through individual personal transformation and collective action we can overcome them. We can look to the future with hope instead of fear.

