Spokane strengthens protections for LGBTQ+ residents

News Story By Emma Maple | FāVS News

With overwhelming support from the public and council members, Spokane City Council passed an ordinance outlining explicit protections for the LGBTQ+ community.

“I’m overwhelmed — in the best way,” said KJ January, director of advocacy and engagement with Spectrum Center. “Spokane showed when it comes to human dignity and safety, we will choose courage over fear. It’s a reminder that our advocacy matters, and that this city is capable of standing on the right side of history.”

Although many measures of April 29’s code are mirrored in state law, Council member and bill sponsor Paul Dillon said the city’s ordinance provides greater legal protection if the state law was ever at risk or if there were local efforts that did not follow state law.

“It’s not just symbolic,” January said. “It’s a real layer of safety for our community.”

The LGBTQ+ Protections Ordinance (C36667) does seven things:

updates the human rights code by defining gender-affirming care and adding the Indigenous queer identity “Two-Spirit”;

creates a Shield Law barring the use of city resources to assist investigating or detaining an individual from seeking gender-affirming care;

prohibits the city from collecting or sharing information about anyone’s sex assigned at birth, unless its related to a criminal investigation;

guarantees that health insurance for city employees and their families will cover reproductive healthcare, gender-affirming healthcare and care for those who are HIV positive;

directs the city to collaborate with LGBTQ+ leaders and organizers to ensure public safety during events;

requires the city to conduct a regular review of policies and practices to ensure they’re equitable and affirming for these individuals. Although there was not a specific timeline tied to “regular review,” Dillon said he hoped this review would be constant, perhaps with an annual report that examines progress;

and directs the police department to maintain an LGBTQ+ liaison officer among its current staff. This will be the only liaison officer dedicated to a specific demographic, as far as Dillon is aware.

Sixty-seven people signed up to speak on the ordinance Monday night. Almost 90% of them were in favor of the ordinance, and Dillon said emails he’d seen on the subject showed support 5 to 1.

Spokane City Council Member Paul Dillon speaking at the April 28 meeting where the council voted to approve Ordinance C36667, which tightens protections for the LGBTQ+ community within the city. / Screengrab from the Council Meeting recording

“Spokane is a city where diversity is not just accepted, but celebrated,” he added. “This ordinance shows our commitment to our city motto that, in Spokane, we all belong.”

Many of the supporters tuned into the event online, holding a watch party at nYne Bar and Bistro so people could surround themselves with supporters and chat while they waited for a chance to comment publicly.

“The reaction is, ‘yay!” Spokane Pride Executive Director Matthew Danielson said. “We were grateful that the city council worked so hard to get it through.”

Two council members – Jonathan Bingle and Michael Cathcart – voted against the ordinance. Although Bingle said he was in support of people living their lives the way they wanted to without discrimination, he said he believed taxpayer dollars should not go to providing gender-affirming care for minors when there are religious, moral and ethical objections to it.

Council President Betsy Wilkerson voted for the ordinance, although she brought up concerns regarding the financial state of the city. Unless the state refuses to provide care for the medical procedures outlined in the bill, Dillon said this ordinance was budget neutral.

Council members Lili Navarrete and Zack Zappone sponsored the bill, in addition to Dillon.

The bill’s origin began when President Donald Trump stepped into office. At that point, several constituents emailed the city asking what could be done in the wake of executive orders “that were vilifying and dehumanizing the trans community,” Dillon wrote in an email.

“I was also increasingly alarmed and frustrated by watching Democrats throw the trans community under the bus, and wanted to be bold and unapologetic in what we could do as a city to affirm and protect [these communities],” Dillon added.

At first, the plan was to do something similar to actions taken by cities such as Olympia and Worcester, Mass. These resolutions, however, were non-binding and did not carry legal force or obligation; C36667 is written into code.

“It was important to go further,” Dillon said.

Those who spoke out Monday night against the proposition argued there are only two genders, male and female. Others expressed concern over the potential for individuals, particularly children, to feel regret after receiving gender-affirming medical care.

A meta study of almost 8,000 people in 13 countries found only 1% of people receiving such care expressed regret.

Those who spoke in favor of the resolution expressed fear for their safety in the current political climate and shared that they only wanted to live peaceful lives surrounded by the community of Spokane.

“It’s not about being special,” Andrea Brumbaugh said during public comment. “It’s about making sure all of our community members are treated equal.”

Danielson said he was encouraged by “watching government in action doing genuinely good things for our community.”

“It gives me a feeling of optimism,” he added.