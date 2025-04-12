Moscow LDS presents free interfaith Easter concert Palm Sunday

News Brief by FāVS Staff

Moscow, IDAHO — The Moscow Idaho Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in coordination with other area faith groups, will be hosting its second-annual Easter concert, “God So Loved the World: A Musical Celebration of Easter.” The event will be on Palm Sunday, April 13, from 7-8 p.m. at 1657 S. Blaine St., in Moscow, Idaho.

The concert will feature sacred vocal and instrumental music interspersed with Scripture readings by local clergy. Stephen Fairbanks, director of orchestras at University of Idaho, will be directing a string ensemble.

Stefan Gordon, assistant professor of voice and opera at University of Idaho and music director for the First United Methodist Church, will be a featured soloist.

Carolee Fairbanks, Moscow Stake cultural arts director, will be directing an interfaith choir.

Empty tomb with three crosses on a hill side / Photo by kevron2002 (DepositPhotos)

Other solo and small ensemble groups include the ROMEOS, a local barbershop quartet, and an interfaith folk group performing “Love Is Come Again,” a hymn based on the text of John 12:24-26.

Scripture passages will be read by leaders from local area churches, including:

The Rev. Beverly Sherrill Bullock, Interim Co-Pastor, First Presbyterian Church-Moscow

The Rev. Sylvester Bullock, Interim Co-Pastor, First Presbyterian Church-Moscow

The Rev. Amma Linda Bartholomew, Vicar, St. Mark’s Episcopal Church

The Rev. Mary Beth Rivetti, St. Mark’s Episcopal Church

The Rev. Derek McGuckin, Moscow First United Methodist Church

Admission is free, and all members of the community are invited to attend.