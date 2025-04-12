49.5 F
Spokane
Saturday, April 12, 2025
spot_img
HomeNewsLocal NewsMoscow LDS presents free interfaith Easter concert Palm Sunday
NewsLocal News

Moscow LDS presents free interfaith Easter concert Palm Sunday

By: FāVS News

Date:

spot_img

Related stories

Local News

Washington clergy now mandated reporters of child abuse

WA lawmakers passed a bill ending clergy-penitent privilege in child abuse cases, sending it to the governor after a 3-year push.
Commentary

Sociologist’s new book explains why organized religion has lost relevancy

Organized religion isn't just declining. It has become culturally obsolete. So says Christian Smith in his newest book, "Why Religion Went Obsolete: The Demise of Traditional Faith in America."
Commentary

For Jews traumatized by Oct. 7, Passover Seder is a model for how to process it

Learn how Jews can use the Passover Seder as a way to reframe their Oct. 7 trauma through the ritual's ceremony, transforming its horror into a story of hope and renewal.
Local News

FāVS Religion News Roundup: April 11

Washington became the first state to recognize Muslim holidays, the state's school superintendent refuses to comply with federal DEI policies, Rep. Baumgartner asks Trump to support Ukrainians and more in this week's FāVS Religion News Roundup.
Commentary

Protect public schools: Keep religious instruction — and its cover-ups — out.

This column communicates how church abuse scandals don’t belong in public schools. Religious instruction and its cover-ups need to stay out of classrooms.

Our Sponsors

spot_img
"God so loved the world: A musical Easter celebration" flyer / Contributed

Moscow LDS presents free interfaith Easter concert Palm Sunday

News Brief by FāVS Staff

Moscow, IDAHO — The Moscow Idaho Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in coordination with other area faith groups, will be hosting its second-annual Easter concert, “God So Loved the World: A Musical Celebration of Easter.” The event will be on Palm Sunday, April 13, from 7-8 p.m. at 1657 S. Blaine St., in Moscow, Idaho.

The concert will feature sacred vocal and instrumental music interspersed with Scripture readings by local clergy. Stephen Fairbanks, director of orchestras at University of Idaho, will be directing a string ensemble.

Stefan Gordon, assistant professor of voice and opera at University of Idaho and music director for the First United Methodist Church, will be a featured soloist.

Carolee Fairbanks, Moscow Stake cultural arts director, will be directing an interfaith choir. 

empty tomb
Empty tomb with three crosses on a hill side / Photo by kevron2002 (DepositPhotos)

Other solo and small ensemble groups include the ROMEOS, a local barbershop quartet, and an interfaith folk group performing “Love Is Come Again,” a hymn based on the text of John 12:24-26. 

Scripture passages will be read by leaders from local area churches, including:

  • The Rev. Beverly Sherrill Bullock, Interim Co-Pastor, First Presbyterian Church-Moscow
  • The Rev. Sylvester Bullock, Interim Co-Pastor, First Presbyterian Church-Moscow
  • The Rev. Amma Linda Bartholomew, Vicar, St. Mark’s Episcopal Church
  • The Rev. Mary Beth Rivetti, St. Mark’s Episcopal Church
  • The Rev. Derek McGuckin, Moscow First United Methodist Church

Admission is free, and all members of the community are invited to attend.

Donate Spring Kickoff
FāVS News
FāVS Newshttps://favs.news/
FāVS News informs and builds faith and non-faith community through digital journalism and online and offline engagement opportunities.

Our Sponsors

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Sociologist’s new book explains why organized religion has lost relevancy
Next article
Washington clergy now mandated reporters of child abuse
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
spot_img

Mission Statement

FāVS News informs and builds faith and non-faith community through digital journalism and online and offline engagement opportunities.

Sitemap

© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved | Website By: WELL DRESSED WALRUS

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x