Poem: Feasting on Holy Silence

Poem by Christi Ortiz | FāVS News

I love feasting on Silence

like a hidden nectar in my being

I can drink here always

Sweet Silence

how I love your juicy emptiness essence

Spacious Holy Emptiness

Invisible Life spring ever renewed

why do I sometimes neglect you

when you always nourish so abundantly? you quench a thirst like nothing else can

Holy Silence

may I always revere your beauty

and never underestimate your bounty

how I love to inhabit

the lush landscape of my being

all I need

contained inside,

enshrined in Holy Silence

The views expressed in this opinion column are those of the author. They do not necessarily reflect the views of FāVS News. FāVS News values diverse perspectives and thoughtful analysis on matters of faith and spirituality.