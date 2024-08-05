Poem: Feasting on Holy Silence
Poem by Christi Ortiz | FāVS News
I love feasting on Silence
like a hidden nectar in my being
I can drink here always
Sweet Silence
how I love your juicy emptiness essence
Spacious Holy Emptiness
Invisible Life spring ever renewed
why do I sometimes neglect you
when you always nourish so abundantly? you quench a thirst like nothing else can
Holy Silence
may I always revere your beauty
and never underestimate your bounty
how I love to inhabit
the lush landscape of my being
all I need
contained inside,
enshrined in Holy Silence
The views expressed in this opinion column are those of the author. They do not necessarily reflect the views of FāVS News. FāVS News values diverse perspectives and thoughtful analysis on matters of faith and spirituality.