Poem: Feasting on Holy Silence

By: Christi Ortiz

Albufera in Valencia, Spain / Photo by pabkov (DepositPhotos)

Poem: Feasting on Holy Silence

Poem by Christi Ortiz | FāVS News

I love feasting on Silence

like a hidden nectar in my being 

I can drink here always

Sweet Silence 

how I love your juicy emptiness essence 

Spacious Holy Emptiness

Invisible Life spring ever renewed 

why do I sometimes neglect you

when you always nourish so abundantly? you quench a thirst like nothing else can

Holy Silence 

may I always revere your beauty 

and never underestimate your bounty

how I love to inhabit 

the lush landscape of my being 

all I need

contained inside, 

enshrined in Holy Silence

The views expressed in this opinion column are those of the author. They do not necessarily reflect the views of FāVS News. FāVS News values diverse perspectives and thoughtful analysis on matters of faith and spirituality.

Christi Ortiz
Christi Ortiz
Christi Ortiz is a licensed marriage and family therapist by profession and a poet by passion.  She enjoys trying to put to words to that which is wordless and give voice to the dynamic and wild spiritual journey called life. She lives in Spokane with her husband and two children, Emmanuel and Grace. She loves the outdoors and meditating in the early mornings which gives rise to her poetry.

