Voices ‘For Our Common Home’: Gonzaga Climate Institute’s fall lecture series

By: FāVS News

Date:

43

Illustration by lightsource (Depositphotos)

Voices ‘For Our Common Home’: Gonzaga Climate Institute’s fall lecture series

News brief by FāVS Staff

Gonzaga University’s Institute for Climate, Water and the Environment recently announced their new fall lecture lineup.

For Our Common Home Lecture Series” begins on Sept. 4 with a talk on climate change through the eyes of women and indigenous people.

This lecture features Bi Zhao, a Gonzaga assistant professor of political science. It will start at 6 p.m. in the Hemmingson Auditorium and online via livestream.

Four more lectures follow at various dates and times through Dec. 3.

One talk focuses on how searing heat and other natural disasters challenge the state of our democracy. Another presents the local candidates for political office and asks them what they think about climate change.

For more information on the subjects discussed and the speakers’ bios, visit the Institute’s website.

All lectures are free and open to the public and registration is encouraged.

The fall lineup follows.

Sept. 4

Sept. 16

Oct. 2

Oct. 22

Dec. 3

