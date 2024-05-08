fbpx
52 F
Spokane
Wednesday, May 8, 2024
HomeIsrael-Hamas WarSpokane Protest Demands End to US Aid to Israel Amid Gaza Border...
Israel-Hamas WarNewsLocal News

Spokane Protest Demands End to US Aid to Israel Amid Gaza Border Seizure

By: Cassy Benefield

Date:

49

Related stories

Israel-Hamas War

Survivor of Oct. 7 Massacre to Speak in Spokane

Discover how Gal Cohen-Solal and his family survived the Oct. 7 massacre in Israel, and hear his firsthand account of the ongoing conflict in the region.
Commentary

Can one argue from the Bible that slavery is divinely ordained?

Explore the complex issue of slavery in the Bible. Discover different perspectives on whether scripture endorses or condemns this institution.
Local News

How PNW Trans Swimmers Find Comfort In and Out of Water

Discover Torrey Stephenson's journey: from avoiding swimming pools to becoming a trans swimmer. Read the inspiring story of resilience and determination.
Commentary

Holy War? A Millennium Hasn’t Taught Us Much.

Explore Pete Haug's insightful comparison of the Middle East's enduring violence to historical Holy Wars like the Crusades, highlighting the potential of the Golden Rule to promote peace and understanding across diverse beliefs.
Local News

Sravasti Monastics and WSU Students Create Holy Mantras For New Meditation Hall

A group of Washington State University students helped create holy mantras, after a day of learning Buddhist practices, that will be sealed inside a Buddha statue for the new meditation hall at the Sravasti Abbey.

Our Sponsors

spot_img
spot_img

Spokane Protest Demands End to US Aid to Israel Amid Gaza Border Seizure

News Brief by Cassy Benefield | FāVS News

In response to Israeli troops seizing Gaza’s Rafah border Tuesday, the Peace & Justice Action League of Spokane will protest today, Wednesday, to “End U.S. Military Aid to Israel”

They will “Rally for Rafah” from 5-6 p.m. at Division Street and Main Avenue in downtown Spokane. They invite others to join them.

According to the PJALS Facebook event, “1.4 million people have been sheltering in Rafah and not enough time was allotted for them to evacuate safely, and even if they did, there aren’t many places to go.”

The Associated Press reports 1.3 million Palestinians packed into Rafah.

This border has been essential for humanitarian aid and a route for those fleeing into Egypt to escape the violence. Despite active negotiations for a ceasefire and previous ceasefire offers, PJALS notes that the Israeli military has continued its “genocide against Palestine.”

The United States remains Israel’s main backer in the conflict. Concerns over the Rafah invasion put a pause on the latest U.S. bomb shipment, AP reports.

“We must continue to stand against the use of military weaponry to murder thousands of civilians and call for an end to U.S. military aid to Israel!” the PJALS announcement read.

Cassy Benefield
Cassy Benefield
Cassy (pronounced like Cassie but spelled with a 'y') Benefield is a wife and mother, a writer and photographer and a huge fan of non-fiction. She has traveled all her life, first as an Army brat. She is a returned Peace Corps volunteer (2004-2006) to Romania where she mainly taught Conversational English. She received her bachelor’s in journalism from Cal Poly Technical University in San Luis Obispo, California. She finds much comfort in her Savior, Jesus Christ, and considers herself a religion nerd who is prone to buy more books, on nearly any topic, than she is ever able to read. She is the associate editor of FāVS.News.

Our Sponsors

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Survivor of Oct. 7 Massacre to Speak in Spokane
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Mission Statement

FāVS News informs and builds faith and non-faith community through digital journalism and online and offline engagement opportunities.

Sitemap

© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved | Website By: WELL DRESSED WALRUS

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x