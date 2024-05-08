Spokane Protest Demands End to US Aid to Israel Amid Gaza Border Seizure

News Brief by Cassy Benefield | FāVS News

In response to Israeli troops seizing Gaza’s Rafah border Tuesday, the Peace & Justice Action League of Spokane will protest today, Wednesday, to “End U.S. Military Aid to Israel”

They will “Rally for Rafah” from 5-6 p.m. at Division Street and Main Avenue in downtown Spokane. They invite others to join them.

According to the PJALS Facebook event, “1.4 million people have been sheltering in Rafah and not enough time was allotted for them to evacuate safely, and even if they did, there aren’t many places to go.”

The Associated Press reports 1.3 million Palestinians packed into Rafah.

This border has been essential for humanitarian aid and a route for those fleeing into Egypt to escape the violence. Despite active negotiations for a ceasefire and previous ceasefire offers, PJALS notes that the Israeli military has continued its “genocide against Palestine.”

The United States remains Israel’s main backer in the conflict. Concerns over the Rafah invasion put a pause on the latest U.S. bomb shipment, AP reports.

“We must continue to stand against the use of military weaponry to murder thousands of civilians and call for an end to U.S. military aid to Israel!” the PJALS announcement read.