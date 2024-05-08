Survivor of Oct. 7 Massacre to Speak in Spokane

News Brief by Mia Gallegos | FāVS News

Gal Cohen-Solal, a survivor of the massacre that occurred on Oct. 7 in Israel, is coming to Spokane to speak about how he and his family survived the terrorist attack that was the catalyst for the months-long conflict that has been taking place in Israel and the Gaza Strip.

Cohen-Solal is a 37-year-old father from Re’im, a neighboring ‘kibbutz’ of Gaza. He protected his family when nearly 60 members of Hamas infiltrated.

The events of Oct. 7 transpired at a music festival in the western Negev desert. Terrorists swarmed the grounds and claimed the lives of 1,200 Israelis and foreigners. Since that day the war has been ongoing. More than 35,000 people have been killed in the seven months since the conflict arose.

Organized by Chabad of Spokane County, Cohen-Solal is coming to speak as part of Faces of October 7th. This coalition brings eyewitness survivors from this massacre to various communities and colleges around the nation to share first-hand accounts.

The talk will take place on May 16 at 7 p.m. in the Lewis and Clark High School Auditorium. Tickets for this event can be purchased on the Inland Empire for Israel website.