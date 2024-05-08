fbpx
52 F
Spokane
Wednesday, May 8, 2024
HomeIsrael-Hamas WarSurvivor of Oct. 7 Massacre to Speak in Spokane
Israel-Hamas WarNewsLocal News

Survivor of Oct. 7 Massacre to Speak in Spokane

By: Mia Gallegos

Date:

68

Related stories

Israel-Hamas War

Spokane Protest Demands End to US Aid to Israel Amid Gaza Border Seizure

Israeli troops seize Gaza's Rafah border: Peace & Justice Action League of Spokane protests to End U.S. Military Aid to Israel.
Commentary

Can one argue from the Bible that slavery is divinely ordained?

Explore the complex issue of slavery in the Bible. Discover different perspectives on whether scripture endorses or condemns this institution.
Local News

How PNW Trans Swimmers Find Comfort In and Out of Water

Discover Torrey Stephenson's journey: from avoiding swimming pools to becoming a trans swimmer. Read the inspiring story of resilience and determination.
Commentary

Holy War? A Millennium Hasn’t Taught Us Much.

Explore Pete Haug's insightful comparison of the Middle East's enduring violence to historical Holy Wars like the Crusades, highlighting the potential of the Golden Rule to promote peace and understanding across diverse beliefs.
Local News

Sravasti Monastics and WSU Students Create Holy Mantras For New Meditation Hall

A group of Washington State University students helped create holy mantras, after a day of learning Buddhist practices, that will be sealed inside a Buddha statue for the new meditation hall at the Sravasti Abbey.

Our Sponsors

spot_img
spot_img

Survivor of Oct. 7 Massacre to Speak in Spokane

News Brief by Mia Gallegos | FāVS News

Gal Cohen-Solal, a survivor of the massacre that occurred on Oct. 7 in Israel, is coming to Spokane to speak about how he and his family survived the terrorist attack that was the catalyst for the months-long conflict that has been taking place in Israel and the Gaza Strip. 

Cohen-Solal is a 37-year-old father from Re’im, a neighboring ‘kibbutz’ of Gaza. He protected his family when nearly 60 members of Hamas infiltrated. 

The events of Oct. 7 transpired at a music festival in the western Negev desert. Terrorists swarmed the grounds and claimed the lives of 1,200 Israelis and foreigners. Since that day the war has been ongoing. More than 35,000 people have been killed in the seven months since the conflict arose. 

Organized by Chabad of Spokane County, Cohen-Solal is coming to speak as part of Faces of October 7th. This coalition brings eyewitness survivors from this massacre to various communities and colleges around the nation to share first-hand accounts. 

The talk will take place on May 16 at 7 p.m. in the Lewis and Clark High School Auditorium. Tickets for this event can be purchased on the Inland Empire for Israel website.

Mia Gallegos
Mia Gallegos
Mia Gallegos is a junior studying Journalism and Digital Marketing at Gonzaga University. Her love for journalism began in high school within her hometown of Broomfield, Colorado. She has written for the Gonzaga Bulletin since she first began at GU. Aside from writing, she is a passionate dancer and member of the Gonzaga University Bomb Squad, GU’s exclusively Hip-Hop dance team. Mia is a dedicated Catholic and is excited to be interning with FāVS during the Spring 2024 semester. She is looking forward to learning about religions aside from her own and to gain more journalistic prowess by working with the skilled reporters of FāVS.

Our Sponsors

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Can one argue from the Bible that slavery is divinely ordained?
Next article
Spokane Protest Demands End to US Aid to Israel Amid Gaza Border Seizure
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Mission Statement

FāVS News informs and builds faith and non-faith community through digital journalism and online and offline engagement opportunities.

Sitemap

© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved | Website By: WELL DRESSED WALRUS

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x